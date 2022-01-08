Tennis Australia caught giving players incorrect advice after correspondence with Morrison government amid ongoing Djokovic saga





Confusion over vaccine exemptions amid the Novak Djokovic saga has taken another turn after it was revealed that Tennis Australia gave misleading advice to players ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia told players that a recent COVID-19 infection would be a suitable reason for a waiver, despite being advised otherwise by the Commonwealth government. Correspondence between Tennis Australian and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) obtained by News Corp attempted to clarify the two-step process to gain entry to Australia and the tournament. The factsheet, which was then passed on to players, said tournament participants had to prove a COVID-19 infection in the past six months in order to be exempted from the COVID vaccine. Stream more COVID-19 news with Flash. Players who had not been vaccinated would have to provide a medical waiver from a foreign provider to enter the country, then a second waiver that would be signed by an independent panel to play in the tournament. The letter, dated December 7, shows that Tennis Australia has provided players with false or misleading information after it was revealed that the Commonwealth had issued conflicting advice just a few weeks earlier. The document sent to players outlined valid reasons for waivers, including a “recent PCR-confirmed COVID-19 infection (after July 31, 2021)”. “The current ATAGI guideline for those who have recently had a COVID infection is to be vaccinated as soon as you have recovered from the acute illness,” the letter reads. “It may also help the independent panel if you can provide a letter from your doctor or public health authority as to why you did not receive a full dose of an approved vaccination following a COVID-19 infection.” However, letters between the Commonwealth and Tennis Australia released Thursday showed that the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) would not accept alleged “natural immunity” as a reasonable alternative to an approved COVID vaccination. The first letter to Craig Tiley, Chief Executive of Tennis Australia, from the first deputy secretary of the health department, Lisa Schofield, said: “People who have had COVID-19 before and have not received a vaccine dose are not considered fully vaccinated” . Stream the latest news about COVID-19 with Flash. Stream over 20 global and local news sources. New to Flash? Try now 14 days free Mr Hunt then followed up on Ms Schofield’s letter and reiterated that Border Force would not allow entry to people who did not meet the ATAGI definition of fully vaccinated. “I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 within six months and wish to enter Australia from abroad, and who have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or TGA-approved vaccine, will not be treated as complete. considered. vaccinated,” said Mr Hunt. It comes amid an ongoing shift of guilt between the Commonwealth and the Victorian government, which claimed it was unaware of the letters between the Federal Department of Health and Tennis Australia. “I have been informed that Victorian government officials were not aware or had not seen this correspondence and that is not so unusual as it is correspondence between the Commonwealth government and Tennis Australia,” Victoria acting Prime Minister Jacinta Allan said on Friday.

