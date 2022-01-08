Connecticut High School hockey player dies after falling on ice rink





A Connecticut high school student died after being critically injured in a junior varsity ice hockey game Thursday, officials said, leaving his team and school community reeling from his death. The injury occurred when 10th grade student, Teddy Balkind, fell on the ice rink during a game between two private schools in Fairfield County. After mr. Balkind had fallen, couldn’t slow down another player and ran into him. Officials said the neck of Mr. Balkind had been cut by the other players skating. The match was immediately halted and employees called 911, police said. Mr Balkind was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, but he did not survive the surgery, school officials said.

His death sent waves of shock and grief across southwestern Connecticut. The two schools St. Lukes School in New Canaan and Brunswick School in Greenwich mourned what officials called an unimaginable tragedy. Local and professional hockey players expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Mr Balkind. Our community is grieving, Mark Davis, the principal of the school in St. Lukes, where Mr. Balkind was a student, said in a statement. We have lost a dear young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Lukes School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s sole focus at the moment is caring for our devastated community. His hockey program wrote on Twitter that no words are suitable for the sadness we all feel. The match kicked off around 5 p.m. and gameplay was completely normal and unremarkable before the accident, Brunswick School officials said in a letter to alumni. Mr. Balkind was a longtime ice hockey player, often wore number 5 on his jersey and skated for the New Canaan Winter Club. He had attended St. Lukes, a private institution with grades 5 through 12, since high school, where he was ever recognized for creating the school artwork of the week. Photos out public Instagram page told a story of a nature and sports-loving teenager. Videos showed him mountain biking and jumping branches on trails in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. One image showed him celebrating a state championship with his hockey team.

The most recent photo, posted on October 5, showed him cycling through a mountain park. Among them, nearly 1,000 people left comments full of hearts and messages of RIP and rest in peace friend. Mr Balkinds’ family could not be reached for comment on Saturday. School officials said in statements that his father had been in the audience at the game and traveled with him to the hospital. Clark Jones, the hockey director for the New Canaan Winter Club, called Mr. Balkind a positive presence on the team and said the community was deeply concerned about the loss. We have lost a wonderful young man, Mr Jones wrote on Twitter on Friday. Always smiling, a great teammate and a passionate hockey player. St. Lukes was closed Friday due to snow, but school officials told students the building would be open to provide space for community members to process the death. Officials from Brunswick School, the private boys-only school and host of Thursday’s game, said in messages to students that counseling and support services would be provided for the hockey players. After Mr Balkind’s death was confirmed in local news reports, families and community members in New Canaan leaned hockey sticks and other sports equipment next to their door frames and on their porches in memory of him.

The news also reached the National Hockey League. Cam Atkinson, a right winger with the Philadelphia Flyers, shared a photo of him who attended the memorial on social media and wrote that he was heartbroken for the family. A terrible tragedy when playing the game we all love, he said. The league and other teams, including the New York Rangers, also posted messages to Mr. Balkinds’ family. Although it is difficult to put into words the impact of such a loss, know that our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with you, the Rangers wrote on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/08/nyregion/connecticut-teddy-balkind-hockey-death.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos