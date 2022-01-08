FanDuel NY Sportsbook Promo Welcomes New Players To Sign Up

Finally, online sports betting is here in New York, and so is FanDuel NY Sportsbook. After years of lobbying and struggling to pass NY legislation for online sports betting, New York is finally on board.

FanDuel New York Sportsbook is one of the first mobile sports betting apps to be launched in the Empire State. It arrives in New York as one of the most trusted brands in the industry with big new user promos for New Yorkers. FanDuel Sportsbook NY has a few new user promos to choose from, including a 30-1 moneyline odds boost on the NFL or a $1,000 risk-free bet for new users in New York.

This took a long time for the Empire State. For years, New York politicians watched from afar as hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue left the state as gamblers chose to travel to New Jersey to participate in online sports betting.

Now you no longer have to travel through tunnels and bridges from New York City to New Jersey to place your bets. All you need to do is the FanDuel New York Sportsbook app to get started.

FanDuel NY Sportsbook is live

As described above, FanDuel New York Sportsbook is live. That means new users can sign up and start placing sports bets today. Lawmakers decided to move forward with online sports betting in early 2020, but it took months to get the rules and regulations in place.

Fortunately, we are past the bureaucracy and it is time to bet. New Yorkers can place bets on a wide variety of markets, including everything from the NFL to table tennis.

With the NFL playoffs approaching, there are still big things in store for sports bettors. The Super Bowl is the biggest sports betting day of the year and when that’s over, March Madness will be right behind it.

In other words, New York is launching online sports betting at the perfect time. FanDuel New York Sportsbook will be able to take off.

Two New User Promotions

New users have the option to choose between one of two sensational offers for new users. Gamblers can get started with a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any available game, player or sports market. If the user’s first real money bet loses, FanDuel NY Sportsbook will refund the user’s account up to $1,000 in site credit.

College football bettors are in luck too, as FanDuel NY Sportsbook has created a new user promo for the biggest game of the season. New users who register for an account can get a 30-1 chance at #1 Alabama or #3 Georgia to win the National Championship Game. This gives gamblers the chance to wager $5 and win $150 in cash. The cash portion of this offer is worth noting as the winnings can be withdrawn in whole or in part, giving users the flexibility to use some of the money for other bets.

Getting Started with FanDuel NY Sportsbook

It only takes a few minutes to sign up to FanDuel New York Sportsbook. Follow this step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to sign up for a risk-free first bet of $1,000 or here to get a 30-1 odds boost at the National Championship Game.

to sign up for a risk-free first bet of $1,000 or to get a 30-1 odds boost at the National Championship Game. Download the FanDuel New York Sportsbook app.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your account using any of the popular banking methods (bank transfer, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, etc.) to unlock both offers.

Place your first real money bet on a game to redeem the $1,000 Risk Free Bet or your first $5 real money bet on the Alabama or Georgia money line as part of the 30-1 Odds Booster promotion.

New Yorkers have waited long enough for online sports betting. Don’t miss the chance to get on the right track with FanDuel New York Sportsbook.

