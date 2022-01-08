North Carolina Tar Heels Football Appoints Gene Chizik Assistant Head Coach For Defense





North Carolina has hired former Auburn soccer coach Gene Chizik as its assistant head coach for defense, the school announced Saturday. Chizik was out of coaching and spent the past few years at ESPN working for SEC Network. “Gene has been a valued member of our college football coverage since SEC Network’s inaugural season in 2014,” Lee Fitting, ESPN’s senior vice president of production, said in a statement. “Over the past five seasons since his return to ESPN, ‘Coach Chiz’ has instilled his passion for the game with his peers and our viewers, and we’ve all benefited from it. We wish him all the best in his latest chapter on UNC .” Prior to television, Chizik served as a North Carolina Defensive Coordinator from 2015 to 2016, helping the Tar Heels become the nation’s most-improved defensive unit. He also worked for North Carolina coach Mack Brown, previously as a Texas defensive coordinator from 2005 to ’06. In addition, North Carolina hired Indiana Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren as Co-Defensive Coordinator and Coach for Defensive Backs. Warren previously worked with Chizik in North Carolina. Earlier in the week, North Carolina announced that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and outside linebackers/special teams coach Jovan Dewitt would not be returning. North Carolina struggled on defense last season, with 32.1 points per game in a year that started with ACC Championships. “Having coached here before, I know this is a special place and I’m excited to help the program take the next step towards competing for and winning championships,” Chizik said in a statement. “I’m also excited to be working with Coach Brown and some assistants again. I know this group is doing things the right way and for the right reasons, which is really important to me. We’ve had some opportunities to going back to coaching but this is the total package I’ve seen what the program has become since Coach Brown’s return I know where it’s going and I’m excited to be a part of it We can’t wait to to go to Chapel Hill, meet all the boys, and get to work.”

