The Australian statement raised some eyebrows on Saturday, but no one was more annoyed than English spinner Jack Leach.

Australian captain Pat Cummins raised some eyebrows with an oddly timed statement on the SCG on Saturday afternoon, but no one could have been more annoyed than England spin bowler Jack Leach.

After losing four early wickets in the second innings, Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green created a 179-run partnership to put the hosts in commanding position in the New Year’s Test.

Most cricket pundits expected Cummins to declare after Khawaja hit triple digits in the evening session, giving the Australian bowlers ample time to take 10 wickets for a fourth consecutive win.

While individual milestones don’t necessarily dictate the timing of a statement, it’s common for captains to wait until a teammate has passed 100 before retiring. Announcing while a player is stranded in the 1990s would be considered horribly unjust – just ask Michael Atherton.

But despite the lingering threat of Sydney’s infamous rain, the Australian innings resumed after Khawaja celebrated his historic century – his second of the game.

Australia’s lead had been extended to 387 when Leach created the much-anticipated breakthrough and Green took over in the 69th with a full ball that appeared to hit the young all-rounder over the middle of the wicket but skied into the air instead.

Despite calls for an explanation, the Australian innings continued with wicketkeeper Alex Carey waltzing into the middle – but his stay didn’t last long.

Leach struck again the next delivery, with Carey’s failed sweep giving substitute gloveman Ollie Pope a fifth catch behind the stumps.

The English tweaker suddenly made a hat-trick, a rare feat for cricketers at any level – but in a cruel twist of fate, this was when Cummins decided to wave his teammates into the sheds.

However, the Australian captain was off his pads when he made the call, suggesting he intended to declare after the sixth wicket fall.

Leach finished with 4/84 from 21.5 overs, but he doesn’t get the chance to deliver the hat-trick – cricketers can’t score a hat-trick over two separate matches.

Cricket reporter Lawrence Booth tweeted with a wink: “Elite brutality from Cummins, whose statement denies Jack Leach an inevitable hat-trick from Ashes.”

Fox Sports News host Cath Durkin wrote: “Savage Patrick. Wild.”

The biggest successful run-chase in the fourth innings at the SCG in Test history was 287, achieved by Australia against South Africa in January 2006, so England’s goal of 388 seemed almost impossible from the start.

England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley, however, survived 11 nerve-wracking overs on Saturday night to give the tourists a fighting chance to escape the New Year’s Test with a draw.

Australia will have 98 overs on Sunday to take 10 wickets, rain permitting – in last year’s corresponding match against India, they couldn’t finish the job within 131 overs.

“Fingers crossed we’re going to have good weather because we’re probably going to need all those 98 overs we have,” Khawaja told reporters at stumps on day four.

“It’s going to be a bit of a grind, but if we can keep up with that grind long enough and keep asking questions over and over, I think we have a chance.”

England are 0/30 on punches on day four, with Crawley unbeaten at 22 and Hameed at the other end at 8.