When the National Championship game begins Monday night from Indianapolis, there will be two very interested and proud observers from 9,000 miles away. Nathan Chapman and John Smith, the co-founders of ProKick Australia, will be watching one of their former No. 1 Alabama.

This is nothing new or rare. In fact it is very common.

Alabama’s James Burnip is currently one of 56 Australian gamblers in the FBS who have been trained at ProKick Australia. The academy has grown to the point where it’s an essential part of the college football landscape, and players who never played American football before entering college influence programs (and championships) across the country.

Australian gamblers in college football 2021

Conference Australian Punters Schools in conference American 6 11 ACC 4 14 Big 12 4 10 Big Ten 7 14 Conference USA 7 14 MAC 4 12 Mountain West 4 12 Pac-12 7 12 SEC 5 14 sun belt 7 10 Independent 1 8 TOTAL: 56 130

That’s exactly what Chapman had in mind when he started it in 2007, he just didn’t think it would take 15 years for ProKick to become what it is.

“Part of what we did 10 or 15 years ago was to change the dynamics of punting itself and change the respect that punters get within a team and by coaches,” Chapman told Sporting News. “We wanted them to know that when you have a good one, you love them because they get you out of trouble.”

Many of Chapman’s products have taken many teams out of trouble.

Understandably, it was a slow start to get an academy off the ground that would train athletes for a sport played on the other side of the world. When ProKick was in its infancy, hardly anyone took Chapman’s calls. The same was true for Australia.

“It was pretty hard, wasn’t it? We had to sell ‘Hey Mr. and Mrs. Smith, nice to meet you’ at first. We want to send your son to America to graduate and attend college.” It’s pretty easy for them to say, ‘Great, don’t worry, sounds great. How long have you been doing it?'” Chapman told SN. “Then we had to tell them, ‘Well actually you’re the first time we’ I do it.’ So it was an interesting challenge in the beginning to get families on board.”

He ran into similar situations with coaches, although he had some early connections from his time on tryouts with the Packers and Bears after his professional career in Australian Rules Football.

“Conversely, on the other side of an American coach, it was ‘Hey coach, thanks for picking up the phone. You have no idea who I am. I’m starting a business in Australia to teach guys to kick. When I learn they kick, how about giving them a scholarship? Oh, by the way, you can’t see him and they won’t come over to visit. You just have to take my word for it.'”

In the end, they believed his word, and Chapman got a few buyers early. Jordan Berry was one of three enlisted in 2007 at age 16, moved to Eastern Kentucky at age 18, and has been playing in the NFL with the Steelers and Vikings ever since.

So now Chapman felt that what he was doing was working, and ProKick was on its way to becoming what it is today.

The athletes generally go through a 12 to 18 month training program that covers everything from learning the rules of the game, playing football equipment for the first time, and understanding the optimal way to score an American football that maximizes length and hang time. Punters train in a park three or four times a week and most appreciate Chapman and Smith’s no-nonsense approach.

Almost all bettors who come through ProKick have some background in Australian football where the main way to get the ball across the field is to kick it at your teammate. That’s why Australian gamblers tend to take a few steps to the side before stepping on them, unlike American gamblers, who take a step or two forward for the stairs.

It’s a skill acquired in Australia at a young age that Oklahoma State Tom Hutton never thought he could show off at the next level.

“If you can’t kick in Australian football, you can’t play the game. So in order to pass and score, you have to be able to kick with the end-over-end punters,” Hutton told SN. “Like Americans grow up throwing the football around, we grow up from the age of 2 and try to kick to get it out. It’s just a natural Australian skill to be able to kick a football.”

At age 31, Hutton was just finishing his junior season with Mike Gundy’s squad. After working full-time in a paper mill and being financially secure, Hutton, who had always been athletic, decided to give ProKick a shot. After training for over a year, he finally got to 29 at Stillwater.

Being an older freshman and spending time training and honing their craft is no rarity for Australian gamblers. Iowas Tory Taylor, James Smith of Cincinnati, Hutton, and Rutgers Adam Korsak all came to the United States and were freshmen when they were 21 or 22. It may not seem like much, but those few extra years seem to make all the difference.

“This is professional sport with the level of expectations. Get the money out of it. It’s professional sport, there are people who bet on it, there are fans who go crazy and if they don’t like what you do they send you stuff social media.” media,” said Chapman. “A 17 or 18-year-old who has had a good day kicking a football in front of a kicking coach who said you should take this guy, not worrying about the overall holistic approach he’s taking isn’t ready yet. It will crumble if it is too large under pressure.

As it turns out, Chapmans’ boys don’t succumb to the pressure. Since 2013, six Ray Guy Award winners have trained at ProKick, in addition to several all-conference and All-American bettors.

Mike Gundy saw that first hand when Oklahoma State played against Texas and the Longhorns had Australian Michael Dickson, now with the Seahawks. Dickson performed well against Oklahoma State and from there it became a classic case of you don’t know what you want until you don’t have it.

That’s how Hutton ended up in Stillwater.

[Coach] Gundy told the coach of our special teams at the time that we should have an Australian punter and then it happened to be around the time I started punting with ProKick, Hutton said. I think I was one of the few left footers there and I was also the only guy over 18 or 19. They wanted someone a little more mature so they wouldn’t get homesick.

Notre Dame’s new special teams coach Brian Mason has seen firsthand the value of maturity as he has experience with Australian gamblers stretching back to past stops in the state of Cincinnati and Ohio.

The older gamblers, Mason says, give him more confidence in his unit when they’re on the field.

“Most Australians who come are 20, 21 years old. Some are even older, with rare exceptions. So now you get someone who, in many cases, has already played professional Australian rules football, is already a bit more mature and has many different can handle situations, he said.So even if they’re a freshman, you feel a little more comfortable going out and knowing they can handle the pressure and anxiety of the different situations.

The pressure isn’t always from the outside either.

In the case of Korsak, one of the three finalists of this year’s Ray Guy Award, he challenged himself to be an instant success.

I’ve set high expectations for myself and I think that’s a healthy thing because it comes back to that thing of never being satisfied, Korsak said.

Korsak, like many of his ProKick compatriots, has been wildly successful. He was an All-American this year and is a three-time All-Big Ten honoree. He is also one of the more popular figures on the team, which has not always been the case with gamblers. Iowa special teams coach LeVar Woods says Taylor is a rock star in Iowa City.

Just knowing him and the type of person he is and the type of teammate that’s what makes it so rewarding because he’s such a great person, Woods said. To see how our fans have embraced him, the way people are going crazy. When they announce the starting grid and announce Tory Taylor, things go crazy.

Taylor admits he drowned first, but eventually it became impossible to ignore.

The only thing I’m good at is really limiting myself and focusing on the 10 seconds or so that I’m there, he said. I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty special. It took me a while to really take it in as I try to ignore most of the noise from everyone else, but it’s kinda hard not to notice.

The novelty (and productivity) of Australian gamblers fueled the growth of ProKick, which relied mainly on word of mouth from players who had come out of the academy.

Coaches copy what works and teams want every advantage they can get. It seems that Australian gamblers, at least for now, could be the next step.

Tory is one of the best players on our soccer team, regardless of position, says Woods, whose Iowa team scored 82 times, finishing second in the country. When you want to win a game, you put the best players in the game and Tory is one of our best players.

And as perceptions about special teams and its importance change and as it becomes more and more emphasized, Chapman has created a brotherhood that includes hundreds of people deep in a country 9,000 miles away.

You’re changing the game of college football with just the success we’ve had in terms of Ray Guy’s representation or all the conferences and now filtering into the NFL, said 2018 Cincinnati All-American James Smith, who hopes to make an NFL roster in 2022. To be a part of that process that changed the way punting is looked at in college football is truly miraculous. And it’s a privilege to be a part of that.

