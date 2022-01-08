Serbian tennis star Djokovic challenges Australian visa cancellation

Top tennis player Novak Djokovic has filed a legal challenge against the Australian government’s decision to revoke his visa, saying he contracted COVID-19 last month and thus qualified for a medical waiver from the country’s vaccination requirements.

The Serbian star’s legal team filed a 35-page document on January 8 saying that the decision to revoke his visa should be reversed, potentially freeing him to defend his Australian Open title later this month.

The challenge, which includes a certified document showing that Djokovic, an outspoken critic of vaccination against COVID-19, tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16 and was free of symptoms on December 30, is expected to be heard in an Australian court on January 10. are being treated. , a week before the start of the tournament.

The filing also reveals that Djokovic said he received a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief physician stating that he had a medical exemption from vaccination as a result of contracting COVID-19.

A Facebook post from the Belgrade Tennis Association showed Djokovic handing out trophies and prizes at a youth tennis awards ceremony in the Serbian capital on December 17, a day after he said he tested positive. Djokovic is pictured posing with Serbian tennis officials and about 20 youths, none of whom are wearing a mask. On December 16, the date of his positive test, Djokovic attended a meeting for the Serbian postal service, which launched a series of stamps in his honour.

Djokovic’s case continues to cause controversy in the run-up to the first Grand Slam tennis event of the new year.

The world No. 1 has been forced to await hearing in detention at an immigration center in Melbourne, sparking outrage in his home country.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on January 8 that the government was ready to give all necessary guarantees so that Djokovic would be allowed to enter Australia.

“He will remain in Park Hotel until the final decision is made,” Brnabic told Serbian media.

“We’ve managed to have gluten-free food delivered to him, as well as exercise tools, a laptop and a SIM card so he can stay in touch with his family.”

Members of Djokovic’s family held a rally of support in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade for the third consecutive day.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he was “abhorred” at the way his son was treated.

“It’s terrible what Novak went through,” he told about 300 protesters.

“The worldwide support he gets is worth more than dozens of grand slams, he said. They can’t call this tournament of theirs Open anymore when it’s closed.”

Djokovic, 34, was initially granted an exemption from local Australian officials despite strict restrictions on foreigners’ entry amid a spike in infections.

Tennis Australia says its exception has been granted after a rigorous review process.”

The Australian government has published a letter stating that it wrote to the tennis organization in November that a previous infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily a reason for an exemption in Australia.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews has said a third vaccination waiver granted in connection with the Australian Open is under investigation.

Another player whose visa was canceled despite receiving a vaccination waiver has left the country. Czech women’s doubles specialist Renata Voracova decided not to challenge the decision and left Australia on January 8, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Metro and Reuters