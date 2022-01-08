Connect with us

Sports

Serbian tennis star Djokovic challenges Australian visa cancellation

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Top tennis player Novak Djokovic has filed a legal challenge against the Australian government’s decision to revoke his visa, saying he contracted COVID-19 last month and thus qualified for a medical waiver from the country’s vaccination requirements.

The Serbian star’s legal team filed a 35-page document on January 8 saying that the decision to revoke his visa should be reversed, potentially freeing him to defend his Australian Open title later this month.

The challenge, which includes a certified document showing that Djokovic, an outspoken critic of vaccination against COVID-19, tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16 and was free of symptoms on December 30, is expected to be heard in an Australian court on January 10. are being treated. , a week before the start of the tournament.

The filing also reveals that Djokovic said he received a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief physician stating that he had a medical exemption from vaccination as a result of contracting COVID-19.

A Facebook post from the Belgrade Tennis Association showed Djokovic handing out trophies and prizes at a youth tennis awards ceremony in the Serbian capital on December 17, a day after he said he tested positive. Djokovic is pictured posing with Serbian tennis officials and about 20 youths, none of whom are wearing a mask. On December 16, the date of his positive test, Djokovic attended a meeting for the Serbian postal service, which launched a series of stamps in his honour.

Djokovic’s case continues to cause controversy in the run-up to the first Grand Slam tennis event of the new year.

The world No. 1 has been forced to await hearing in detention at an immigration center in Melbourne, sparking outrage in his home country.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on January 8 that the government was ready to give all necessary guarantees so that Djokovic would be allowed to enter Australia.

“He will remain in Park Hotel until the final decision is made,” Brnabic told Serbian media.

“We’ve managed to have gluten-free food delivered to him, as well as exercise tools, a laptop and a SIM card so he can stay in touch with his family.”

Members of Djokovic’s family held a rally of support in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade for the third consecutive day.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he was “abhorred” at the way his son was treated.

“It’s terrible what Novak went through,” he told about 300 protesters.

“The worldwide support he gets is worth more than dozens of grand slams, he said. They can’t call this tournament of theirs Open anymore when it’s closed.”

Djokovic, 34, was initially granted an exemption from local Australian officials despite strict restrictions on foreigners’ entry amid a spike in infections.

Tennis Australia says its exception has been granted after a rigorous review process.”

The Australian government has published a letter stating that it wrote to the tennis organization in November that a previous infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily a reason for an exemption in Australia.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews has said a third vaccination waiver granted in connection with the Australian Open is under investigation.

Another player whose visa was canceled despite receiving a vaccination waiver has left the country. Czech women’s doubles specialist Renata Voracova decided not to challenge the decision and left Australia on January 8, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Metro and Reuters

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/djokovic-challenges-australia-visa-cancellation/31645021.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: