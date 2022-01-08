Hockey Diversity Alliance: NHL stars launch campaign against racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle in a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences with racism.

“Everyone was really concerned – because of course we’re not actors or anything and with the really raw material – that we’d run out of things to talk about,” Aliu said.

Instead, a film shoot initially expected to last no more than half an hour, 90 minutes, was approaching when the director finally said the film would be cut short.

The stories were told by Aliu, Matt Dumba of Minnesota, Nazem Kadri of Colorado, Wayne Simmonds of Toronto and Anthony Duclair of Florida, members of the recently formed Hockey Diversity Alliance. The exchange proved so powerful that it became the center of a two minute video which debuted Saturday to launch an HDA campaign to eradicate racism in hockey.

Sponsored by Budweiser Canada, an edited version of the video (to meet language and content broadcast standards) will be used in a commercial broadcast in Canada to promote the TapeOutHate campaign. An unfiltered version will be posted on social media.

As part of the campaign, rolls of black hockey tape with messages of support and solidarity printed on them will be made available for purchase with one dollar from each sale going to the HDA.

The alliance was formed by current and former NHL players of color in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department in May 2020. This campaign represents the next step in raising awareness of racism in hockey, while at the same time trying to make the predominantly white sport more accessible to minorities.

Dumba found the discussion empowering. With his Filipino mother, he was the target of racist comments growing up in Saskatchewan for having darker skin.

“I think it stands up to our younger selves, you know, 10, 11, 12-year-old Matt Dumba, knowing how confused he was through it all, and how hurt he was at the time,” said Dumba, the first NHL player who knelt in protest at Floyd’s death. “Everyone in our group, you start talking about some of the things you’ve lived, and it brings up more things that you just had buried for so long.”

It’s also a message Dumba wanted to share with those dealing with similar experiences: to know that they are not alone.

“It’s disheartening that kids have to go through this and feel that sense of loneliness and not know where to fit,” Dumba said. “I hope it is a beacon of hope for the younger generation.”

Racism is not new to the NHL. What has changed are those within the game who are willing to speak out.

The cultural shift started in November 2019, when Aliu posted a series of tweets accuses his former minor league coach, Bill Peters, of sending racist comments to him a decade earlier. The allegations proved true, leading to Peters resigning as coach of the Calgary Flames.

“Racism, ignorance, hatred, it has no place in our game,” Dumba says opening the video. What follows in the unfiltered version is a disclaimer and then real slander that HDA players have endured on social media, text and direct messages from so-called fans.

During the locker room discussion, Dumba wonders why any of them would want their kid to play hockey. Simmonds responds by referring to his daughter, “If I knew she’d have to endure the same things I did, I probably wouldn’t.”

Simmonds, a 14-year NHL veteran, entered his third season with Los Angeles in 2011 when someone threw a banana onto the ice during an exhibition game in London, Ontario. The man was fined $200.

Budweiser Canada approached the HDA a year ago with its take on the ad, focusing on getting a strong message across.

“We believe we should feel comfortable when we’re uncomfortable, because ultimately that’s how we grow, learn, change and evolve,” said Mike D’Agostini, senior director of Budweiser Canada.

“The intent of this campaign is not for Budweiser to win. I think it’s about our partnership, really about winning HDA and the purpose of this is for the hockey world to go to a better place,” he added. “We hear those stories, we hear the battle that the best players are on. going through professional level, and we want to be on the right side of the conversation and change.”

Aliu helped oversee the project and the former NHL player said he would never have partnered with a sponsor with the intention of watering down the message.

“We would never exaggerate and never do anything that is performative,” said Aliu. “To be completely honest, they have kept their word from day 1.”

What disappoints HDA members is that the NHL turns down an invitation to join.

Dumba questioned the league’s lack of interest by pointing out the campaign’s potential to broaden hockey’s base.

“That hurts. I think it further shows where their hearts are in these issues. That’s a tough pill to swallow for us, for our group, for a lot of people trying to promote change in our game,” Dumba said. “They could have a big hand in that and I just haven’t seen it yet.”

However, the NHL said it supports the campaign and plans to promote the video on its various platforms.

“The NHL commends our partner Budweiser and the Hockey Diversity Alliance for their efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in hockey,” the NHL said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“This ongoing movement requires vision and commitment from every stakeholder in hockey,” the statement read. “We welcome all who use their voice and platform to pursue these important goals and remain committed to continue using ours and doing the work needed to create real change.”

The competition, who announced an effort a year ago to accelerate inclusion efforts in the NHL, partnered with Scotiabank in October to launch a video promoting diversity titled “Hockey for everyone.”

