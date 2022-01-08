Cricket: change of pace? Black Caps consider switch at Hagley Oval against Bangladesh

Daryl Mitchell starred for the Black Caps when they last played at Hagley Oval. Photo / Getty

A look at the Hagley Oval pitch this morning – if they can find it – will determine whether the Black Caps call on Daryl Mitchell to help save the Test series in Bangladesh.

Tom Latham

confirmed yesterday that the hosts would make at most one change to the team that was thoroughly outplayed in a historic first Test loss at Mount Maunganui.

Despite that result, which saw New Zealand lose a home test series for the first time since 2017, the Black Caps would never make any major changes.

The only question is whether Mitchell will replace Rachin Ravindra in the all-rounder place, with the temptation certainly strong to further bolster seam stocks.

The Black Caps opted for a five-man attack in each of their last two tests in Christchurch, with Mitchell earning the all-rounder nod in an innings win over Pakistan and Colin de Grandhomme selected in a seven-wicket win over India.

And given the state of the Hagley Oval pitch yesterday, when it was hard to tell the wicket from the outfield, there’s every reason to think that trend will continue.

“It’s probably just the all-rounder [position] and whether we believe spider could get in or the extra seam could be helpful,” Latham said when questioned about the roster. “We’ll assess that in the morning.”

It’s possible the warm weather forecast for the first three days of the test will bake the field and bring spin into play later in the game.

But since Ravindra was rarely threatened in 28 first-innings overs in the first Test loss, the youngster wouldn’t be able to win much even in such a scenario.

If the wicket follows history and provides enough for the sailors over the five days, however, Latham knew there was no guarantee that his attack alone would be rewarded.

“We’ve seen in the past, with the extra pace and execution here, that it suits our bowlers and there’s a little more help on the surface,” he said. “But by saying you have to put the ball in the right areas for a long time.

“I think [Bangladesh] played a perfect test match [at Bay Oval]. From a bowling point of view, they were able to build partnerships from both sides and create a lot of pressure. “That’s definitely a lesson for our bowlers.”

Mitchell’s plea for a place in that group can also be backed up by his bat. With a test average of 50 from seven innings, the 30-year-old scored an unbeaten 102 when the Black Caps last played at Hagley.

As New Zealand’s four-man tail contributed 29 runs over two innings at Mount Maunganui, Ravindra’s punches of 4 and 20 offered little protection when the batsmen staggered above him.

Bangladesh will make one change to their squad, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy – who scored 78 in the first innings in the first Test – with split webbing on his hand. He is likely to be replaced by Mohammad Naim, who has a first-class average of 16 from six matches.

If there was little intrigue at the selection, the result of the toss offered even less, although Latham stressed that bowling first wouldn’t automatically lead to a series-saving win.

“We’ve seen here that most teams that win the toss bowl first,” he said. “But I certainly don’t think it’s the toss, winning the game.

“It’s a great place to bat when the sun is out. We know it works a bit, but if you get through that first session there’s a chance to put runs on the board.”

Black Caps v Bangladesh, Sunday 11am, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Likely setups:

New Zealand

Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh

Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

TAB odds:

New Zealand $1.19

Bangladeshi $ 9.40

Draw: $6.70