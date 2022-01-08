Connect with us

The NFL isn’t as fair as college football when it comes to overtime. This is why

Football, America’s top sport, is no exception. But theNFL and college football have different rules when it comes to overtime, leaving fans and pundits arguing over what the fairest system is.

With the top college league championship and the NFL playoffs fast approaching, Itoo began to wonder which level of football has the most equitable overtime system. the two systems have been set up.

The college overtime system starts with a simple premise: each team, regardless of who wins the overtime coin toss, gets a chance to go on the attack from the opposing team’s 25-yard line in the first overtime. (The rules do get a bit more complicated after the first overtime.)

The team that wins the toss usually decides to go on the defensive first because they can know whether or not the opposing team has scored a touchdown or a field goal. Based on that, the team that comes in second can choose to be more or less aggressive when they go on the attack.

However, as it turns out, there hasn’t been a statistical advantage to finishing second since 2013. According to data fromRick Wilson of Oklahoma State, a professor at the Spears School of Business, and my digging through box scores ofSports reference, nearly 300 overtime hours were played from 2013-2021 involving Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

The team that received the ball second has won 49.7% of the time since 2013, or tied about 50% of the time. In other words, there was no benefit to being second.

This year, the stats still don’t show any advantage for the team finishing second. In fact, they lost four times more than they gained in Sports Reference data. This is striking because the rules were adjusted last season, if no team was allowed to take the lead after the first overtime.Read here for more information about that rule change.)
It’s hard to be fairer than 50/50 in overtime. Yet there have been those in the past who have argued that the college system is not as fair as these statistics make it out to be. You can see this in a widely sharedtweet from former NFL player and now analyst Ross Tucker, this Ringer article from 2017, and a fairly quoted one reddit thread about the fairness of the university’s overtime system.

I actually agreed with these folks before looking at the most recent data. What seems to have happened is that there may have been a slight advantage to coming in second in previous data.

Indeed, the Ringer article quoted in a newspaper co-written by Wilson, who has written numerous times about the university’s overtime system, showing that the team that got the ball in second won about 55% of the time from 1995 to 2006. However, that paper’s co-authors noted Note that the sample size was small enough to make this difference hardly statistically significant.

Wilson told me in an email that “there is no statistically significant difference (i.e. advantage) if you choose to go first on the defensive in college football OT.” A better predictor of whether you will win or lose in overtime is whether you have the more talented team.

The NFL system is very different. A team can win the toss in overtime, receive the opening kick-off, and win with a touchdown without the opposing team gaining offensive possession. touchdown on a turnover), play continues.

The current system (where you can’t win with a field goal at the opening possession of overtime) has been in effect since then 2011 for the playoffs and 2012 for the regular season.
Confetti falls after the Patriots defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
According to theStathead database, just over 160 overtime hours have been played under the current overtime winning rules (including the postseason). The team that got the ball first won 52% of the time. The team that started has won 42% of the time. The rest were draws, which happens in regular season games when no one scores during the now 10-minute overtime period.

In other words, in the current NFLovertime system, there was a roughly 10 percentage point advantage from getting the ball first. Since 2017, when the regular season overtime period was reduced to 10 minutes, the advantage in regular season matches has been about 14 percentage points (53% to 39%).

To be clear, the advantage of the team that gets the ball first in NFL overtime does not prevail. I was surprised by how small it is. If you were to perform statistical tests, you would be on the verge of statistical significance.

Neil Paine from FiveThirtyEight calls the apparent lead for teams that get the ball first “small but meaningful.” When I talked to him he noted that it is slightly smaller than the house field advantage (ie the home side wins about 14 percentage points more in the regular season) “but it still matters if it perseveres.”

In other words, a great team will probably still beat a bad team in overtime. But if the teams are fairly evenly matched, it’s probably important to get the ball first.

The play-offs are one of those times when the teams are usually fairly evenly matched. Although the sample size is only 10 games, the team that has been the first to get the ball since 2011 has won nine times in overtime a small sample size but quite a large statistical departure.

Just ask any Atlanta Falcons fan about it Super Bowl LI in 2017, when the New England Patriots won in overtime without the Falcons ever taking the field. The patriots did it same to the Kansas City Chiefs two years later in the AFC Championship game.

There’s a reason many Falcons fans cried foul after that Super Bowl. The question for the next month is whether there will still be a fan base who will lose a playoff extension without ever touching the ball.

