Serbia unites for stricken tennis hero Djokovic. to offer Christmas joy
Novak Djokovic can count on one thing during his involuntary stay at an asylum seekers center in Melbourne: the unwavering support of his fans back home in Serbia.
As the country celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Friday, Serbs were united behind the world’s number one men’s tennis player – and the well-known coronavirus vaccine skeptic – whose participation in the Australian Open is in doubt after authorities there revoked his entry visa after he was killed. landed.
Djokovic, who has been critical of vaccinations and restrictions during the pandemic, has refused to disclose his vaccination status to authorities. He relied on a medical exemption to enter Australia, where he hoped to take a record 21st “grand slam” title and his 10th Australian trophy.
Belgrade’s foreign ministry has complained that Djokovic was the victim of a “political game” and accused him of being “lured to travel to Australia to be humiliated”.
It urged the star to be allowed to spend Christmas in better accommodation – a dig at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, where Djokovic is housed in quarantine rooms next to refugees, some who have been detained for years.
There was “understandable outrage from his fans and citizens of Serbia,” the foreign ministry said.
The Serbian Orthodox Church also weighed in. Her patriarch Porfiria said he had spoken to Djokovic and reassured him of his support.
“Dear Novak, from the troubles and temptations you go through on Christmas, the day of joy, tomorrow only a pale shadow will remain,” Porfirije wrote on Instagram. “Millions of Orthodox Serbs pray for you, as you do for us.”
Djokovic has been close to the Orthodox Church, which bestowed upon him the highest honor, the order of St. Sava, in 2011 for his assistance to monasteries, especially in Kosovo.
In addition to criticizing mandatory vaccinations and restrictions, Djokovic, 34, also defied pandemic rules and staged a series of tennis exhibitions, called the Adria Tour, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, which helped spread infection. . He and his wife contracted the virus.
His stance on the pandemic has done little harm to his supporters in the Balkans, where vaccine skepticism is rampant and vaccination rates are consistently well below the European average.
In Serbia, less than half of the population has received a first dose of a vaccine, compared to more than 70 percent in the EU, according to FT data. The coronavirus has been deadlier in the Balkans than in Europe as a whole, with Serbia recording several times more deaths per capita than the EU for most of the autumn.
With just three months left until Serbian elections, political leaders expressed support for Djokovic, whose role is widely seen as a measure of national unity.
“I just ended my phone call with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram this week.
“I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player ends immediately.”
Former Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, the leader of the ruling Socialist party, said Djokovic “didn’t invite himself, they granted him the so-called exemption,” Dacic told TV Pink, recalling a similar exemption he had to get to gain entry. to the Glasgow climate summit with its Russian vaccines.
Dacic called the treatment of Djokovic “shameful”, Dacic said in Australia, “politics is unstable because everyone is looking for ratings . . . leads to political abuse.”
Djokovic’s family led a small protest outside the country’s parliament this week, where several hundred people draped themselves in national flags to show solidarity with the tennis star. His father Srdjan Djokovic said his son was the symbol of a ‘free world’.
“They should be ashamed, the whole freedom-loving world should stand up together with Serbia,” said Srdjan Djokovic. “They crucified Jesus and now they are trying to crucify Novak in the same way and force him to his knees.”
