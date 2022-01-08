Sports
Why 21 and 11 points in table tennis?
What is the use of table tennis? What is the scoring rule in table tennis?
This means you have to keep the ball in play longer than your opponent to score points. Failure to serve properly (e.g. throwing the ball in the air and missing it or not hitting the ball into the side of the table where it belongs) results in a player losing a point.
Table tennis scoring rules
Today, table tennis has an 11-point system. Meanwhile, ping pong has a 15-point system. Table tennis and ping pong are different these days!
If the score is 0, it should be pronounced “love”.
The umpire must read the score to the players.
An umpire recently called the score and the server served. An umpire decided to let the game go because the opposing team claimed they weren’t ready.
When the referee feels that both players are ready, the game must be called off.
It is up to the opponent, not the server, to ensure that he or she is ready for service. Reporting the score is a clear indication that the players are ready to go.
One player disagreed with my opinion and said the score should be announced as soon as a point has been scored.
It is a given that an umpire is responsible for keeping the game running at a good pace. At the start of a game, the referee must announce the player’s surname/surname and the score.
For example, the referee might say “Ma Long to serve”, “Love all” (or “Zero-Zero”). Either “love” or “zero” can be used to describe the score of 0.
“9-9” or “9-all” can be used to describe a score in which each player or pair has scored the same number of points.
Therefore, the international rules state that umpires are not expected to wait until they have determined that the players are ready to continue playing before calling the score.
But if there is a lot of cheering and someone is retrieving the ball, they can delay it for a few seconds until they are sure that both players or pairs can hear what they just said. Thereafter, the Referee shall call the score by stating the number of points scored by the player (or pair) to serve in the next rally, then the number of points scored by the player (or pair) of the opponent.
To ensure that no points have been scored, the referee must repeat the current score.
Old scoring system
Games were scored to 21 points, with service changing every five points, prior to the year 2001.
Today scoring system
Since 2021, there has been a service change every two points during the game since then, and the score has increased to 11. A game is decided by the first player or first pair to win by two points after both players (or both pairs in doubles ) ) have scored 10.
Why an odd scoring system?
In table tennis we have to use the odd scoring system (21 points or 11 points). Why do we use 21 points and 11 points in a ping pong match?
As with any sport, you can’t finish the set with a even a score of 10 or 20. You need an odd score. Because the even score means equal. Of course you can finish the set in ping pong in 13, 15, 17, 21. But in the beginning, to simplify it, people just choose 20+1=21 points. (Old system).
Nowadays there are generally10+1=11 points at a table tennis match.
Basic rules in table tennis
In table tennis, the most important rules are serving rules and rules of play. All rallies start with a serve, so knowing a legal serve is crucial. It will also help to understand some examples of illegal services.
In addition to the official table tennis rules, new players must learn the “rule of etiquette” in table tennis. Etiquette rules are the unofficial rules that guide you to behave properly in this sport.
Table tennis serving rules
Serving table tennis (or service) is very important. There are some basic rules for serving table tennis.
Based on the advice of Liu Guoliang, it takes more than 50% of the exchange rallies in table tennis.
Liu Guoliang once said that serving is the most important battle in table tennis.
Serving is easy to make, but difficult to master. That is why you should always improve from the basic skills to the advanced level.
Many amateur players wonder what the serving rules are in ping pong. Well, the rule is very simple. First you must do a legal service. Based on the ITTF rule, a legal service has these criteria:
- Throw the ball at least 16 cm.
- Don’t throw the ball back, butvertically up
- Don’t hide the ball. The opponent must see the point of contact.
- Hit the ball in the falling phase. Don’t throw the ball into your racket. Don’t hit the ball when the ball is rising.
Second, we have to change the server after each point. You serve the first 2 points and then your opponent serves the next two points.
Bee 10-10, each player serves only 1 point.
Coach EmRatThich was born in Hanoi, Vietnam in 1983. He started playing table tennis at the age of 8. After receiving his Ph.D. in Paris, University Pierre Marie Curie (Sorbonne University) in 2011, he is now a table tennis coach in a small club in France (about 153 players). Interested in table tennis coaching for a global audience, he founded pingsunday.com, one of the best online coaching programs for table tennis players. According to the Chinese coaching philosophy, his table tennis lessons are free, which allows many table tennis players to improve quickly. He speaks English, French, Vietnamese and some Chinese.
PING SUNDAY. Unauthorized use, translation or duplication of this material without the permission of the author is strictly prohibited. Link and excerpt may be used, provided PingSunday is clearly identified with the specific link to the original content.
Sources
2/ https://pingsunday.com/score-rule-table-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]