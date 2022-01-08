Why 21 and 11 points in table tennis?

What is the use of table tennis? What is the scoring rule in table tennis?

This means you have to keep the ball in play longer than your opponent to score points. Failure to serve properly (e.g. throwing the ball in the air and missing it or not hitting the ball into the side of the table where it belongs) results in a player losing a point.

Table tennis scoring rules

Today, table tennis has an 11-point system. Meanwhile, ping pong has a 15-point system. Table tennis and ping pong are different these days!

If the score is 0, it should be pronounced “love”.

The umpire must read the score to the players.

An umpire recently called the score and the server served. An umpire decided to let the game go because the opposing team claimed they weren’t ready.

When the referee feels that both players are ready, the game must be called off.

It is up to the opponent, not the server, to ensure that he or she is ready for service. Reporting the score is a clear indication that the players are ready to go.

One player disagreed with my opinion and said the score should be announced as soon as a point has been scored.

It is a given that an umpire is responsible for keeping the game running at a good pace. At the start of a game, the referee must announce the player’s surname/surname and the score.

For example, the referee might say “Ma Long to serve”, “Love all” (or “Zero-Zero”). Either “love” or “zero” can be used to describe the score of 0.

“9-9” or “9-all” can be used to describe a score in which each player or pair has scored the same number of points.

Therefore, the international rules state that umpires are not expected to wait until they have determined that the players are ready to continue playing before calling the score.

But if there is a lot of cheering and someone is retrieving the ball, they can delay it for a few seconds until they are sure that both players or pairs can hear what they just said. Thereafter, the Referee shall call the score by stating the number of points scored by the player (or pair) to serve in the next rally, then the number of points scored by the player (or pair) of the opponent.

To ensure that no points have been scored, the referee must repeat the current score.

Old scoring system

Games were scored to 21 points, with service changing every five points, prior to the year 2001.

Today scoring system

Since 2021, there has been a service change every two points during the game since then, and the score has increased to 11. A game is decided by the first player or first pair to win by two points after both players (or both pairs in doubles ) ) have scored 10.

Why an odd scoring system?

In table tennis we have to use the odd scoring system (21 points or 11 points). Why do we use 21 points and 11 points in a ping pong match?

As with any sport, you can’t finish the set with a even a score of 10 or 20. You need an odd score. Because the even score means equal. Of course you can finish the set in ping pong in 13, 15, 17, 21. But in the beginning, to simplify it, people just choose 20+1=21 points. (Old system).

Nowadays there are generally10+1=11 points at a table tennis match.

Basic rules in table tennis

In table tennis, the most important rules are serving rules and rules of play. All rallies start with a serve, so knowing a legal serve is crucial. It will also help to understand some examples of illegal services.

In addition to the official table tennis rules, new players must learn the “rule of etiquette” in table tennis. Etiquette rules are the unofficial rules that guide you to behave properly in this sport.

Table tennis serving rules

Serving table tennis (or service) is very important. There are some basic rules for serving table tennis.

Based on the advice of Liu Guoliang, it takes more than 50% of the exchange rallies in table tennis.

Liu Guoliang once said that serving is the most important battle in table tennis.

Serving is easy to make, but difficult to master. That is why you should always improve from the basic skills to the advanced level.

Many amateur players wonder what the serving rules are in ping pong. Well, the rule is very simple. First you must do a legal service. Based on the ITTF rule, a legal service has these criteria:

Throw the ball at least 16 cm.

Don’t throw the ball back, but vertically up

Don’t hide the ball. The opponent must see the point of contact.

Hit the ball in the falling phase. Don’t throw the ball into your racket. Don’t hit the ball when the ball is rising.

Second, we have to change the server after each point. You serve the first 2 points and then your opponent serves the next two points.

Bee 10-10, each player serves only 1 point.