NHL Buzz: Marner not playing for Maple Leafs due to COVID-19

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leaves

Mitchell Marner and Pierre Engvall have been placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Maple Leafs and will not play Saturday at the Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, SN 360, CITY, ALT, NHL LIVE).

The forwards each played in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

“In terms of timelines, Mitch was positive yesterday,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. ‘Pierre, I’m not sure if he was today or yesterday, I’m not sure. And I’d say they both have mild symptoms from what I’ve been told.”

Marner is fourth on the Maple Leafs with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 26 games; Engvall scored 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 32 games.

“It’s a shame, but everyone is going through it,” Toronto defender Morgan Rielly said. “So I think we need to focus on the guys that are available.”

Forward Joey Anderson and Brett Seney were assigned to the Toronto Marlies taxi crew of the American Hockey League.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Saturday and the attackers did not play in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Rust, who tested positive on Saturday according to coach Mike Sullivan, has scored 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in three games since returning to the line-up after being sidelined since November 24 with a lower body injury. He has scored 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 15 games this season.

McGinn tested positive Friday, Sullivan said. He scored 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 33 games.

forward Jeff Carter returned to play his first game since Wednesday, was removed from protocol and had an assist. — Taylor Baird

Columbus blue jackets

Zach Werensky returns from NHL COVID-19 protocol and plays against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).

The defender entered protocol on Monday and missed two games.

“It was one of those things that made me a little sick the week before,” Werenski said. “Have a cold head, wasn’t feeling great, then I finally started to feel good and tested positive. Obviously a little frustrated. It’s good to be back.”

Werenski’s 26:34 average ice time per game equals Edmonton Oilers defender Darnell nurse for second in the NHL, behind defender Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa senators (27:13) coming in on Saturday.

“He’s our number 1 defender. He plays 26 minutes plus a night,” said Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen. “In the power play, he plays two or three, which are important minutes. But it’s really what he adds to the rest of the game, the ice age, his ability to be elusive on exits, arrivals, the danger of being on the ice.” brings out the rush. There are so many elements in his game that we missed.”

Werenski is connected with Boone Jenner third to Columbus with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games. — Craig Merz

Florida Panthers

Patric Hornqvist was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol Saturday and will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL, ESPN+. NHL LIVE).

The forward has scored four points (three goals, one assist) in his past two games and has scored 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season.

forward Alexei Heponiemi, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will replace Hornqvist in the lineup on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers put five players in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Saturday: attackers Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlinic, defenders Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek and goalkeeper Ilya Konovalov. Six members of the support staff have also implemented the protocol.

They join forward Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan, and defender Tyson Barrie, which were placed in protocol on Wednesday.

Bouchard leads Oilers defenders with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 34 games. Yamamoto scored 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 34 games. Perlini scored three points (two goals, one assist) in 17 games. Koekkoek has three assists in 17 games. Konovalov has not played a game this season.

The Oilers play at home against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Their home game against the New York Islanders, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to attendance restrictions in cities across Canada.