Where does Ross Taylor rank among New Zealand’s test cricket greats?

OPINION: Sir Richard Hadlee. Kane Williamson. Martin Crowe.

When speaking, New Zealand’s greatest test cricketers are fairly clear on the podium. With potential for Williamson to climb to the number 1 spot of cricket knights, but not yet.

Then the debate really heats up, with Luteru Ross Poutua Lote Taylor making a convincing entry in calculations for the top five. But how high?

Like Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor will end his testing career at Hagley Oval but is unlikely to attempt to repeat his final appearance.

It’s by no means scientific, but the method is this: pick your NZ All-Time Test XI, and the automatic picks are the foundation of these power rankings.

For me that’s Glenn Turner, Williamson, Crowe, Taylor (shuffled from his regular spot to number 5, controversial but allowed), Chris Cairns, Hadlee and Daniel Vettori. Those seven move on to the next round of discussion (the rest of my NZ All-Time Test XI is listed below).

Hadlee, Williamson and Crowe are locked in the top three, now the opening arguments begin for Taylor.

Statistics tell a big part of the story, but not everything. Taylor has the most test drives for New Zealand, with 7,655 (nearly 400 clear of Williamson) averaging 44.76. That average puts him in third place behind Williamson (53.47) and Crowe (45.36) of those to the top 2000 runs. And a fraction for Mark Richardson (44.77) and Turner (44.64).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ross Taylor unleashes a signature offside punch in the first Test at Bay Oval.

Taylor’s 19 Test centuries are five behind Williamson, and two ahead of Crowe, his late friend and cricket mentor who played just 77 Tests in a career cut short by a knee injury. Taylor’s 112th test, against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, will draw him to the highest level with Vettori.

Statistics aside, coach Gary Stead summed it up: That’s one thing that stands out about Ross Taylor, he scored runs against everyone in some pretty tough and pivotal moments.

His 154 against England in Manchester in 2008 was one of his finest hits, marking his guard in blood after Daniel Flynn was dealt a horrific blow through the helmet grille by a James Anderson bouncer. He led New Zealand to their most recent win in Australia – more than 10 years ago – and his second innings 56 was their equal high score before the game over a rabid green sailor in Hobart.

Taylor’s epic 290 in Perth in 2015 remains the highest test score of a visiting test batsman in Australia and, toughest of all, his 142 in Colombo in 2012 when he was already told he was gone as captain when he returned home. The Black Caps won that test amid the turmoil, and Taylor bit his teeth and bounced back to dominate the West Indies the following summer.

Ross Setford/NZPA Fresh-faced Ross Taylor salutes his century against Australia in Hamilton in 2010.

And who can forget the quietly collected runs in Southampton last June, as he supported his skipper before snapping the winning shot over square leg to beat India and take home the ICC Mace as test world champion. Even amid a somewhat scratchy form in recent years, Taylor rose to the greatest opportunity.

Taylor always considered himself a limited overs batsmen first, someone who could hit the ball for miles and unleash that signature deep mid-wicket swipe from his hockey playing days in Masterton. He made his test debut in South Africa in 2007 and quickly became a fixture over the next 14 years.

Taylor’s proudest achievement? Turning myself into a test player. I was pretty raw. I always thought I could play cricket for a day, but I didn’t know if I could be a test player.

I worked hard on that and that is probably my biggest achievement. I could have just smacked it and averaged 30, but I changed my game for the team.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images The award: Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson celebrate victory over India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton in June.

The defense rests. Turner, a great player whose test career was cut short when he fought the New Zealand Cricket Council, has just been picked by Taylor who finishes fourth in our top five list.

Vettori, the spin whiz, is sixth and Cairns seventh, the latter the world’s greatest all-rounder at the turn of the century, but off-field dramas and injuries kept him from being a force for as long as he should have been. JR Reid was also excellent but not as good as Cairns at its peak.

Now, for the rest of the New Zealand All-Time Test XI. Bert Sutcliffe, a lone shining light in some pretty poor sides, pips Richardson and John Wright for the other opening spot.

Wicket-keeper goes to Brendon McCullum on his great early gauntlet work, combined with his more recent batting form that just knocked BJ Watling at number 6.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Trent Boult gets the nod in an all-time New Zealand Test XI, narrowly ahead of his new ball partner Tim Southee.

Now the bowlers. Shane Bond was close to an automatic choice to share the new ball with Hadlee after an all-too-short test career. He still makes the side as a pace maintainer, leaving either Trent Boult or Tim Southee for the last spot in the pace attack. Such a close call, and Boult gets the wink, just, as a left-arm variation and slightly deadlier at best.

Honorable mentions to batsmen Stewie Dempster and Martin Donnelly, and sailor Jack Cowie who were all hailed as top players, but only in a short career, and so long ago there is no footage to judge them by. Former skipper Stephen Fleming rarely opened but could have sneaked in as Turners captain and opening partner, and Watling is arguably the unhappiest.

A tough job, this selective lark, but let’s hand the cheese-cutter to Taylor for a super-test career, while waiting for one last flirt and an emotional goodbye in Christchurch.

New Zealand All-Time Test XI: Bert Sutcliffe, Glenn Turner, Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Crowe, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (World Cup), Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori, Sir Richard Hadlee, Shane Bond, Trent Boult. 12th husband: Tim Southee.

Top five NZ test greats: 1 Hadlee, 2 Williamson, 3 Crowe, 4 Taylor, 5 Turner.