Michigan football CB Vincent Gray declares for 2022 NFL draft





Michigan football lost another starter from this season’s excellent defense on Saturday when cornerback Vincent Gray declared himself in the NFL draw. Gray, a senior eligible for one more season, announced his decision on social media. First of all, I want to thank God for all my many blessings,” Gray wrote. “I also want to thank my family and friends for always believing in me. I would not be where I am today without your love, guidance and unconditional support. RAINER SABIN:Jim Harbaugh Rumors About NFL Put Michigan Fans On Edge Thank you to the University of Michigan and the entire Michigan football program for the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to Coach Harbaugh for your constant mentorship. Thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to get better both on and off the field. Thanks also to the best fans in college football, I will always be proud to be a part of Wolverine Nation. Go blue! For my teammates, my brothers, it was an honor to play alongside you. The bonds we have cannot be broken and I will cherish our memories forever. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL and today I am one step closer to realizing that dream by being nominated to the 2022 NFL Draft! [ Michigan 2022 offseason: Wolverines’ player, coach move tracker ] A two-year starter, Gray made significant strides under new defensive pass game coordinator Mike Macdonald and new defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale. Taking advantage of the reduced male coverage compared to what he experienced under Don Brown, Gray played with renewed confidence against DJ Turner or Gemon Green. He finished the season with 46 tackles (3 for loss), seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. He held the teams second-highest coverage behind Turner, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing 12.2 yards per completion. Although he played four seasons at Michigan, Gray could have returned in 2022 by taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility for all players in response to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic. But he would likely have been in a battle for game time with Turner, up-and-coming sophomore JaDen McBurrows and several highly regarded freshman defensive backs with five-star cornerback Will Johnson, four-star prospects Keon Sabb, Zeke Berry and Kody Jones and three-star prospect Myles Pollard. JEFF SEIDEL:3 Michigan freshmen impress Harbaugh with this post-game moment Gray joins edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, defensive back Daxton Hill and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton as the draft defensive starters. Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

