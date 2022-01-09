Australian Open 2022: Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley praises staff over Novak Djokovic debacle

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has finally broken his silence on the Novak Djokovic visa debacle, claiming that his staff have done ‘incredible work’, despite the governing body coming under fire for giving the unvaxxed star wrong health advice.

Tiley also cited numerous cases of “finger pointing” that have followed the ugly saga in recent days — while Serbian superstar and anti-vaxxer Djokovic is still held in immigration detention in Melbourne, far removed from his usual luxurious lifestyle.

In a leaked video, Tiley acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of the TA staff in what he said was a thorough job leading up to the annual grand slam tournament.

“There’s a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given,” he said. in the clip.

‘We sympathize with the situation we have now. We are a player first… we work closely with Novak and his team.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley briefed the country’s advisory body on immunization last November.

World number one Novak Djokovic still unsure if he will compete in Australian Open after his visa was denied in Melbourne on Thursday

The development comes months after the Australian Open, Tiley told the country’s advisory body on immunization. The viability of the tournament depended on ‘allowing’ foreign players to compete in Melbourne who had not been double vaccinated.

Mr Tiley wrote to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) in November asking whether tennis stars who had recently been infected with Covid-19 or received only one vaccine dose would be exempted from immigration rules on medical grounds.

“The treatment of players who fall into one of these categories comes at the expense of the viability of the Australian Open,” Tiley told ATAGI.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, was one of the players who sought exemption to play at Melbourne Park.

The 34-year-old has refused to disclose his vaccination status and says he is skeptical about the global virus that has claimed millions of lives.

Earlier this week, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley confirmed that world number one Novak Djokovic (pictured) will play at this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and a Health Ministry representative responded to Mr Tiley’s request, saying no waivers would be granted to players who had a one-time vaxx or had recently contracted Covid.

Earlier reports this week suggested that Mr Tiley had failed to pass on that information.

Djokovic has been locked up in a hotel in the center of Melbourne since Wednesday evening.

After at least six hours of heated discussions with border officials, the Serbian star’s visa was revoked, and the 20-time grand slam winner must now challenge the decision in court.

Djokovic was deemed not to have met the Australian government’s outlined visa requirements to enter the country after flying in from Dubai.

Tiley was also informed on November 18 last year by the deputy secretary of the Department of Health, Lisa Schofield, that individuals who “have previously had Covid-19 and have not received a vaccine dose are not considered fully vaccinated.”

And as a result, “not be approved for quarantine-free entry, regardless of whether they have been granted foreign vaccination exemptions.”

Tennis Australia also strongly rejected reports on Friday that they have “deliberately misled players” regarding the approval of medical waivers.

In theOn Monday, Djokovic’s team of lawyers will argue for the tennis superstar to be allowed into Australia, despite failing to meet the requirement that arrivals must be fully vaccinated.

Legal sources believe Djokovic’s quest for his deportation is based heavily on:administrative law and migration law.

Djokovic took to Instagram Friday night to thank fans for their continued support.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

NovakDjokovic (with wife Jelena) is locked up in an inner-city Melbourne hotel after his visa was canceled on Thursday

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic announced to the world that he was on his way to Australia after being granted an exemption (photo, the photo he used in his social media announcement)

Novak’s father Srdjan has told local journalists in Serbia that his son is ‘held captive’

Two separate panels granted Djokovic an exemption from playing at the Open – only to see it destroyed by the federal government.

In his native Serbia, where he is worshipped, Djokovic’s supporters have devastated Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald,the Serbian foreign minister brought the Australian ambassador to the Balkan country to demand that Djokovic be transferred to a better hotel while he was in immigration detention.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also confirmed a number of phone calls between government officials, including Interior Minister Karen Andrews and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, had taken place in recent days.

Djokovic’s fatherSrdjan Djokovic was blunt in his assessment of the situation, telling local reporters that his son was “held captive.”

Polarizing Australiantennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has previously stated that he is “not a fan” of Djokovic for various reasons, thinks the situation regarding the world number one has been sadly dealt with.

“Look, I absolutely believe in action, I’ve been vaccinated for the sake of others and for my mother’s health,” Kyrgios said.

“But how we handle Novak’s situation is bad, very bad.”

The Serbian tennis star (pictured at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach in 2021) has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated or not