Sports
Australian Open 2022: Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley praises staff over Novak Djokovic debacle
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has finally broken his silence on the Novak Djokovic visa debacle, claiming that his staff have done ‘incredible work’, despite the governing body coming under fire for giving the unvaxxed star wrong health advice.
Tiley also cited numerous cases of “finger pointing” that have followed the ugly saga in recent days — while Serbian superstar and anti-vaxxer Djokovic is still held in immigration detention in Melbourne, far removed from his usual luxurious lifestyle.
In a leaked video, Tiley acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of the TA staff in what he said was a thorough job leading up to the annual grand slam tournament.
“There’s a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given,” he said. in the clip.
‘We sympathize with the situation we have now. We are a player first… we work closely with Novak and his team.”
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley briefed the country’s advisory body on immunization last November.
World number one Novak Djokovic still unsure if he will compete in Australian Open after his visa was denied in Melbourne on Thursday
The development comes months after the Australian Open, Tiley told the country’s advisory body on immunization. The viability of the tournament depended on ‘allowing’ foreign players to compete in Melbourne who had not been double vaccinated.
Mr Tiley wrote to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) in November asking whether tennis stars who had recently been infected with Covid-19 or received only one vaccine dose would be exempted from immigration rules on medical grounds.
“The treatment of players who fall into one of these categories comes at the expense of the viability of the Australian Open,” Tiley told ATAGI.
Novak Djokovic, the world number one, was one of the players who sought exemption to play at Melbourne Park.
The 34-year-old has refused to disclose his vaccination status and says he is skeptical about the global virus that has claimed millions of lives.
Earlier this week, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley confirmed that world number one Novak Djokovic (pictured) will play at this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.
Health Minister Greg Hunt and a Health Ministry representative responded to Mr Tiley’s request, saying no waivers would be granted to players who had a one-time vaxx or had recently contracted Covid.
Earlier reports this week suggested that Mr Tiley had failed to pass on that information.
Djokovic has been locked up in a hotel in the center of Melbourne since Wednesday evening.
After at least six hours of heated discussions with border officials, the Serbian star’s visa was revoked, and the 20-time grand slam winner must now challenge the decision in court.
Djokovic was deemed not to have met the Australian government’s outlined visa requirements to enter the country after flying in from Dubai.
Tiley was also informed on November 18 last year by the deputy secretary of the Department of Health, Lisa Schofield, that individuals who “have previously had Covid-19 and have not received a vaccine dose are not considered fully vaccinated.”
And as a result, “not be approved for quarantine-free entry, regardless of whether they have been granted foreign vaccination exemptions.”
Tennis Australia also strongly rejected reports on Friday that they have “deliberately misled players” regarding the approval of medical waivers.
In theOn Monday, Djokovic’s team of lawyers will argue for the tennis superstar to be allowed into Australia, despite failing to meet the requirement that arrivals must be fully vaccinated.
Legal sources believe Djokovic’s quest for his deportation is based heavily on:administrative law and migration law.
Djokovic took to Instagram Friday night to thank fans for their continued support.
“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he wrote.
NovakDjokovic (with wife Jelena) is locked up in an inner-city Melbourne hotel after his visa was canceled on Thursday
On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic announced to the world that he was on his way to Australia after being granted an exemption (photo, the photo he used in his social media announcement)
Novak’s father Srdjan has told local journalists in Serbia that his son is ‘held captive’
Two separate panels granted Djokovic an exemption from playing at the Open – only to see it destroyed by the federal government.
In his native Serbia, where he is worshipped, Djokovic’s supporters have devastated Australia.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald,the Serbian foreign minister brought the Australian ambassador to the Balkan country to demand that Djokovic be transferred to a better hotel while he was in immigration detention.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also confirmed a number of phone calls between government officials, including Interior Minister Karen Andrews and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, had taken place in recent days.
Djokovic’s fatherSrdjan Djokovic was blunt in his assessment of the situation, telling local reporters that his son was “held captive.”
Polarizing Australiantennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has previously stated that he is “not a fan” of Djokovic for various reasons, thinks the situation regarding the world number one has been sadly dealt with.
“Look, I absolutely believe in action, I’ve been vaccinated for the sake of others and for my mother’s health,” Kyrgios said.
“But how we handle Novak’s situation is bad, very bad.”
The Serbian tennis star (pictured at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach in 2021) has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he has been vaccinated or not
WHY WAS DJOKOVIC FIRST DESIRED EXEMPTED?
The Australian Department of Health says medical waivers are granted if the person has an ‘acute serious medical condition’.
According to the guidelines, these conditions can be:
– Inflammatory heart disease in the past three months
– Undergoing major surgery or hospitalization for a serious illness
– A Covid-19 diagnosis which means no vaccinations for six months
– Any serious effect of any past Covid-19 vaccine (Note: Djokovic has not confirmed whether or not he was stung)
– If the vaccine poses a risk to yourself or others during the vaccination process
– Underlying developmental or psychological disorders
Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said last month that medical exemptions are “no loophole.”
“Medical exemptions are just that,” he said. “It’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players.
“They’re medical exemptions in exceptional circumstances — if you have acute medical conditions.”
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10380939/Australian-Open-2022-Tennis-Australia-boss-Craig-Tiley-praises-staff-Novak-Djokovic-debacle.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]