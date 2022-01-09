Glasgow Warriors 38 Ospreys 19: Strong performance continues momentum for home side





THIS achievement and this result reinforce the impression that Glasgow Warriors are building a serious headbutt towards the business end of the season.

What was particularly impressive about this bonus points win was that it was achieved after three weeks of inactivity (due to a Covid outbreak in the squad over the holiday season) and in front of a nearly empty Scotstoun Stadium.

Wilsons side have now moved into the United Rugby Championship play-offs, and they will face their last two matches in the European Champions Cup group stage next weekend against Exeter Chiefs and next weekend at home to La Rochelle with real trust. Off center, Sione Tuipulotu was named man-of-the-match after an action-packed performance with two outstanding tries, but any of the six candidates could have taken the award. Flanker Rory Darge had some huge carries and was busy on both sides of the ball, Josh McKay is increasingly influential from fullback, Ross Thompson was calm, collected and authoritative at deadlock, and Zander Fagerson came up front through a force of work In general, that was very nice, Wilson said afterwards. We’ve had some very disrupted weeks, even this week has been disjointed in terms of people coming back from isolation and available to train, so with just a few days as a squad I think that was a top performance. We picked up where we left off against Exeter and I thought we were pretty dominant. We left a few tries, but all aspects of our game functioned tonight. However, we know that next week we have to go to another level to beat Exeter away from home. How do we do that? We look at the soft attempt we let in, and we are hard on ourselves about the little things we didn’t do right. The start of the match was a bit like a game of table tennis, with Gareth Anscombe kicking Ospreys to a second minute lead, Thompson extending the lead to six minutes and Anscombe hitting straight from the restart, before a misfire on goal from Thompson broke. the cycle. However, they kept calm and produced a decisive moment to set the overall tone of this match with some powerful runs in heavy traffic involving George Turner, Josh McKay and Sam Johnson creating a platform for the ball to be sent wide for Cole Forbes could end up in the left corner. Thompson put the record straight for the sidelines and Ospreys caught up from then on. Warriors conceded another penalty shortly after the restart, allowing Anscombe to pull it back to a one-point game, but then a nice left play involving McKay and Ryan Wilson released Tuipoluto and the Australian-born Scottish international swept two tackles away to run it home from the halfway point, with Thompson again adding the extras. A fourth penalty from Anscombe, his 17th consecutive successful shot on goal this season, kept the visitors in touch, with a score of 17-12 at halftime. Warriors threatened again before halftime when Darge burst past two tackles, but Ospreys did well to clamber back and eliminate the threat. The home side started the second period in impressive style and put pressure on Ospreys to concede three penalties in quick succession, enabling Thompson to kick into the corner. But a mix-up between Johnson and Kyle Steyn left Ospreys off the track and Luke Morgan knew the danger. Another thunderous run from Darge brought Warriors back into the attack zone, and Warriors scored try number three a few stages later when McKay stepped back into two Ospreys defenders and shoved across the line. Warriors were now in almost complete control, and after George Turner saw his try disallowed for a forward pass near the left, the home side finally claimed the bonus point when Tuipulotu sniffed the hole and charged under the posts to set up an easy conversion for Thompson with just over an hour played. Ospreys got a consolation attempt back with 10 minutes to go when Anscombe punched through a hole and sent Dan Evans forward. But Warriors marched straight onto the field and delivered the knockout blow to Fraser Brown, who made his comeback after nearly three months out with a knee injury. Scorers: Glasgow: Tries Forbes (22), Tuipulotu (27, 62), MacKay (48), Brown (72). Disadvantages Thompson (23, 28, 49, 63), Weir (73). Pens Thompson (8). Ospreys: Attempts Evans (70). Disadvantages Ascombe (71). Pens Anscombe (2, 11, 26, 31). Glasgow Warriors McKay; K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson (W Fifita 50), C Forbes; R Thompson (D Weir 70), A Price (J Dobie, 67); J Bhatti (O Kebble 54), G Turner (F Brown 54), Z Fagerson (E Pieretto E Pieretto), S Cummings (L Bean 70), K McDonald, R Wilson (T Gordon 63), R Darge, M Fagerson. OspreysD Evans; M Protheroe, M Collins, O Watkin (J Hawkins 69), L Morgan; G Anscombe (J Thomas 76), R Morgan-Williams (M Aubrey 59); N Smith (G Thomas 55), E Taione (D Lake 59), T Francis (T Botha 55), R Davies (L Ashley 74), A Beard, W Griffiths (S Cross 69), J Morgan, M Morris.

