Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, Second Test, Day One

When Ross Taylor was fired on the opening day of New Zealand’s shocking loss to Bangladesh, one of his biggest fans greeted him with a request.

“My youngest daughter hasn’t quite grasped the concept of five-day cricket yet,” said Taylor. “When I got out the other day, she said, ‘Come on, Dad, let’s go home’.”

Next week, when the Black Caps’ two-test series against Bangladesh ends, Adelaide – along with siblings Mackenzie and Jonty – will see her father at home much more often.

Taylor will put on his white pants this morning for a record equal to 112th and last time, closing a 15-year test career at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The 37-year-old has a few more outings to do with the black cap – ready to play in ODI series, away to Australia and home to the Netherlands – but this will be the last time his three children will have to wait five days for their father to return.

It’s a format in which Taylor is New Zealand’s all-time top scorer with 7,655 runs, and the Black Caps will want a few more if they try to save this run.

What, once the team man, was Taylor’s main focus as he looked ahead to his final hurrah.

“I came in with Tim (Southee) and he asked me, ‘Do you feel like it’s your last game?’ And it doesn’t, I guess, it hasn’t really hit me yet.

“But I suppose I still have a day to go – if it was my last game point then maybe it would feel a little different. But also the context of the series, we are 1-0 with everything to play for .”

The comprehensive defeat that left that deficit came in the venue where Taylor said his side was still learning how to play.

But unlike Mount Maunganui, a traditional grassy Hagley Oval wicket that offers bounce and carry for the full five days is much more suitable for these Black Caps.

“We expected that the [Bay Oval] wicket to play something different than it did,” said Taylor. “That was our third test and we had to work hard for the two wins we got there.

“I’m sure the bowlers will lick their lips [about Hagley Oval], and we batters have to apply ourselves better than we did.

“It’s a field where we know how we’re going to play and where we’ve had a lot of success.”

Indeed, New Zealand has triumphed in six of eight tests at Christchurch since 2014, with a seven-wicket win over India in 2020 the closest margin of victory.

That dominance makes it an ideal place for the Test World Champion to come back and even out the series, which, with many friends and family in attendance, would be the only appropriate way for Taylor to say goodbye.

“They’ve been a big part of my career,” he said of his family. “We have a lot of young kids on the side and I’m lucky that my kids are a little older and have been able to watch me play and see me go through the ups and downs.

“There are aspects I will not miss, but 100 percent there will be elements that I will do. But all good things come to an end and I look forward to the next chapter.”