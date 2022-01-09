Charlton Warren, Indiana football defense coordinator, leaves for UNC





Tom Allen already has hired one coordinator this off-season, now he’s in the market for another. On Saturday, North Carolina announced the hiring of Charlton Warren as the co-defensive coordinator and the defensive back coach. Warren was IU’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach last season, whom he hired from Georgia to replace Kane Wommack. UNC also announced Gene Chizik as the assistant head coach for defense. According to IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman, Allen specifically mentioned Chizik when speaking about people who recommended Warren to him. Chizik and Warren worked together on the defense staff of the Tar Heels during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Anatomy of a disaster:What went wrong for IU football in the failed 2021 season? Depth chart for early 2022′:Pruning IU grid means many new faces. The Tar Heels need defensive help. They finished 6-7 this season overall, 3-5 in the ACC this season with a loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, despite a powerful offense finishing third in the conference in both scoring and total count. yards. The North Carolina defense finished 12th in the league with 14 teams in scoring defense, losing 32.1 points per game, and 11th in overall defense, losing 418.5 yards per game. In his lone season at Bloomington, Warren was in charge of a Hoosiers defense that was in decline after an impressive 2020 season. While IU’s offensive ineptitude was the main culprit for Hoosiers’ disastrous 2021 campaign, the IU defense failed to replicate its magic for 2020. IU’s defense, hampered by injuries in the secondary, was last in the Big Ten in points allowed (33.3) and allowed 384.1 yards per game, 10th in the Big Ten. It lacked those game-changing turnovers and impact plays that helped the Hoosiers move into the national rankings a year earlier. The Hoosiers’ five interceptions were the fewest in the league. ESPN’s Bill Connelly charts a metric he calls havoc rate, measured as the percentage of plays in which a defense picks up a tackle for a loss, forces a fumble, or defenses (intercept or break) a pass. Per Connelly, in 2020, as you might imagine, that number skyrocketed to number 4, a whopping 4.6% above the national average. This season, the havoc of IUs hit rock bottom, finishing at No. 107 nationally. The roster has been shaken up a lot with transfers, but the inbound and outbound expenses aren’t limited to playing staff. Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is also leaving Bloomington, which has been hired by Missouri. Peoples has just finished his second season with IU, having arrived from Tulane. Earlier this season, Allen replaced Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan with: former UMass head coach Walt Bell. The people’s defenses were adequate but not spectacular and did not contribute much to the devastation this season. The Hoosiers finished last in the Big Ten in sacks this season with 18 in 12 games. Defending linemen were responsible for just 5.5 of those sacks, and they all belonged to transfers Ryder Anderson and Weston Kramer, who spent their fifth and final season with the Hoosiers. Cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, safety coach Jason Jones and outside linebackers/special teams coach Kasey Teegardin stay with the Hoosiers on the defensive side of the ball. IndyStar IU Insiders Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak contributed to this story.

