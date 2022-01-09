Novak Djokovic was granted medical exemption after testing positive for Covid-19 in December, court documents show





The development comes as the tennis The world No. 1 has been confined to a temporary detention facility in Melbourne as he faces a desperate legal challenge against the withdrawal of his visa ahead of the tournament.

“Mr Djokovic had received a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia on 30 December 2021 stating that he had been granted a ‘medical exemption from COVID vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID,” it said. in the document. said.

Djokovic’s first Covid-positive PCR test was recorded on December 16, 2021, and after showing no signs of fever or “respiratory symptoms”, he later applied for a medical exemption from participating in the Australian Open, the court said.

In a letter dated December 7, leaked to journalists Friday and cannot be independently verified by CNN, it appears that tournament organizers incorrectly informed unvaccinated players that they were allowed to enter Australia to compete in the grand slam.

The letter states that a confirmed Covid-19 infection in the past six months along with a cover letter from a doctor or public health agency would be considered valid documentation for a medical exemption. Players were requested to submit their applications by December 10, the document said. The guidance appears to contradict advice in a much-reported letter that Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt sent to tournament director Craig Tiley in November, highlighting that a Covid-19 infection in the past six months failed to meet requirements for quarantine-free entry. . READ: Novak Djokovic’s fans are fighting to get him out of his hotel. Inside, refugees wonder if they will ever leave Saturday’s published court documents, filed in court ahead of Djokovic’s hearing on Monday, confirmed that the 34-year-old – who previously opposed Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates – had not been vaccinated when he arrived in Australia on January 5th After being questioned by the Australian Border Force, the entry states that Djokovic’s waiver under the Australian BioSecurity Act was declared invalid because his “previous infection with COVID-19 is not considered a medical contraindication to Covid-19 vaccination.” in Australia.” A “medical contraindication” is granted in specific situations where a drug, procedure, vaccine or surgery should not be used because it could be harmful to a person’s health. Djokovic’s visa was subsequently canceled on 6 January at 04.11 am local time under Article 116(1)(e) of the Migration Act, which “allows for the cancellation of a visa when the holder poses a risk to health , the safety or good order of the Australian community, or to any person within the Australian community.” Djokovic’s lawyers argued in the filing that the nine-time Australian Open champion had every reason to believe he would be allowed entry into the country as he “held a visa which was not qualified by any relevant condition…a certification of a medical exemption from vaccination from the tournament organizer … and received a document from the Department of the Interior informing him that he met the requirements for quarantine-free arrival.” READ: Nick Kyrgios criticizes ‘very bad’ treatment of Novak Djokovic amid visa row The “letter from the Department of the Interior” referred to by Djokovic’s lawyers concerns the Australian Travel Declaration (ATD) form, a standard document to be completed by all passengers arriving in the country at least 72 hours before departure. . According to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s Expanded Guidance on Temporary Medical Waivers for Covid-19 Vaccines, visa holders may be waived in some cases where there is a “PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination may be delayed up to 6 months after infection.” However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday that Tennis Australia had been informed in a letter as early as November 2021 that unvaccinated players with a recent Covid-19 infection will not be allowed to enter the country. Morrison said at a news conference Thursday that the 34-year-old “did not have a valid medical exemption” to avoid the vaccination requirement for arrivals in the country. Djokovic’s legal team has filed for an urgent court order against Australia’s border forces’ decision to revoke his visa. The country’s Federal Circuit Court has postponed its decision until Monday on whether to allow him to stay in Australia or be deported. Photos show Djokovic exposed at events the day documents show he tested positive Multiple images posted by the official social media accounts of the Novak Foundation show Djokovic, not wearing a mask, participating in a panel discussion in front of an audience. The images are dated December 16, the same date Australian court documents show he tested positive for Covid-19. None of the other participants wore a mask. On December 17, the Belgrade Tennis Association Facebook page posted several photos of Djokovic posing with a group of young people at a tennis award ceremony. One photo shows at least 26, mostly young people, posing with him. Local Serbian media widely reported that Djokovic participated in the youth award ceremony. That same day, Djokovic posted a photo of himself with a plaque on his official Instagram account. The caption reads: “An honor to receive my own Serbian postage stamp. Thanks to my generous country for this rare gift! I am honored!! Excited to share that we will be working with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for each child get the chance to go to preschool. Thanks to everyone who put this together. Now @jelenadjokovicndf and I will be taking home some stamps so the kids can write to Santa.” It is unclear whether Djokovic was aware of his test results before appearing at any of these events. CNN has reached out to Djokovic’s representatives for comment. A number of fellow players have supported Djokovic as the visa saga continues, including Australian Nick Kyrgios and American John Isner. Meanwhile, the Djokovic family in his native Serbia held a protest in front of the country’s National Assembly in Belgrade earlier this week. Djokovic’s father, Srdan, said authorities were holding his son as a “prisoner” – a claim Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews denied. “He is free to leave any time he chooses to do so, and Border Force will actually facilitate that,” Andrews told ABC on Friday. “It is the individual traveler’s responsibility to ensure that they have all the necessary documentation required to enter Australia.”

Niamh Kennedy, George Ramsay and Jennifer Hauser of CNN contributed to this report.

