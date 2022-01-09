Treble for London Academy at Jack Petchey final – Table tennis England

After two years of waiting, the Jack Petchey London Schools Table Tennis Finals were back with eight team titles decided on an exciting day at the Sportsdock at the University of East London.

London Academy won three titles and there were some very close matches, including a medal won by a margin of just two points.

The event also serves as a zonal final for the Butterfly National Schools Championships, with the top two teams in each category advancing to the regional finals.

A full selection of photos from the event, by Stephen Pover, will appear on our flickr page in due course.

Girls under 19

The first champions of the day were Wallington High School for Girls, who won the round-robin event without losing a match.

Sisters Yuvathi and Anishka Kumar teamed up to defeat University College School, Tiffin School for Girls and Morpeth School by a 5-0 margin. There were some anxious moments, including when 13-year-old Anishka defeated Morpeth’s Jennifer Chiesurin 12-10 in the fifth.

Morpeth took second place thanks to 5-0 wins over UCS and Tiffin, and Tiffin was third after beating UCS 5-0.

Yuvathi Kumar, 19, said: “We went into it with an open mind and gave our best in every match, and it feels really great to have won. It was a very friendly competition – everyone was very friendly, all the staff and the other players.”

Boys under 19 years old

London Academy defeated University College School (UCS) in the final and came to a halt after an unassailable 5-1 lead.

In the semi-finals, UCS had endured a thriller against Whitgift, drawing 4-4 ​​but overshadowing the countdown 16-15 to reach the final – thanks to Leo Sassoon coming down from 2-0 to win the deciding eighth match 3- 2 against Keefer Kungsen. Third place went to Wallington School.

The London Academy winning squad was Robert Ionascu, Daniel Oluwamayawa, Octavian Aparaschieve, Devan Shah and Fernando Frandes.

Robert, who was part of the winning team under 16 two years ago, said: “It feels good and I’m proud to have won another age group. Two years ago was a nice win and it’s good to get through covid times, improve and win a higher age group.”

Girls under 16 years old

The round robin event was won by St George’s, but only when it came to counting back between them and Addey and Stanhope. The teams tied 4-4 and won all their other matches, which meant it was a head-to-head clash, with St George’s winning 13-12.

The winning squad was Jonabel Taguibao, Luna Archard, Jadeine Augustin and Leona Nerona.

Jonabel said: “I thought if we worked together and fought hard, we could win. We were behind each other and our coach (Dan Basterfield) helped – without him I don’t think we would have made it.”

Third place and the bronze medals went to Tiffin School.

Boys under 16 years old

Wallington defeated Ernest Bevin in the final to take an unbeatable 5-0 lead, but the biggest drama was in the play-off for third place, which ended in a 4-4 draw between Morpeth and Fortismere.

The two teams couldn’t be separated in games either, as it was all square at 14-14. It went to points and Morpeth got the verdict by just two points to take the bronze.

Wallington’s championship line-up was Chidomebi Egbeama, Ojasvii Borah, Sai Gandepalli, Jacob Archer and Akal Dosanjh.

Sai said: “We get through every year so there is an expectation from us, but we are ready for the challenge. We’re all friends, so it definitely helps to support each other.”

Girls under 13

London Academy defeated Putney High 5-3 in the final to take home the gold medals. The winning squad was Sienna Jetha, Alisha Dutta, Mauli Shah, Tadeea Aparaschieve and Bal Balkam.

London Academy never trailed in the final, but Putney put them back twice, to 1-1 and 2-2, before giving them an unassailable lead three London wins in a row, Dutta won the crucial seventh game to place her team 5 -2 lead.

Sienna Jetha said: “We supported each other all the time and never let each other down. We were confident and we started well, but it got more difficult towards the end and we were a bit nervous – but we got the result we wanted. ”

The play-off for third place was another thriller as Addey and Stanhope won 14 games from Coloma Convent School to 13, the game finished 4-4 and the winners trailed 2-0 and 4-2.

Boys under 13

London Academy sealed their hat-trick in the final game of the day when they defeated UCS 5-3, with Jayden Matthews winning the crucial final score.

The entire London Academy squad consisted of Shahuraj Nimse, Parsa Yamin, Ilyes Djeraoui, Matthews and Josian Bosire Blair.

Jayden said: “Our expectation was to win and we won. It was a matter of teamwork and thanks to everyone who cheered me on in the last game.”

St George’s took third place.

Girls under 11 years old

Fox Primary was the champion, winning all three matches to hold onto the title they also won two years ago.

Putney High was in second place, beating London Academy 5-3 and playing 4-4 ​​against James the Great, who finished in third place thanks to a 4-4 draw against London Academy.

The winning Fox squad was Astrid Styrvoldt-Chaigneau, Zouzou Brugge, Sophie Howe, Evie Turner-Samuels and Lola Foldes.

Evie said: “It feels good to win. At the beginning we were nervous that we wouldn’t do it because we thought there would be tough players to play, who were better than us, but we made it.”

Boys under 11 years old

St Edward’s Catholic Primary School were the champions two years ago and they defended their title at the first opportunity, and in style, as they won all four matches 8-0.

Second place went to Brandlehow and third to Fulham Bilingual, the latter beating St Aubyn’s 5-3 in the match that effectively decided the bronze medals.

The winning lineup was Teagan Khazal – who was also part of the winning squad two years ago, Zaid Aldilimi, Ikram Shah and Parsia Ahsani.

Parsia said: “I feel very happy and excited to win. At the beginning I felt like we could win, but I was stressed because we didn’t know how the other teams were playing. But our coaches Marcel (Surdu) and Philipp (Snell) really helped.”