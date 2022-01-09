Gophers Back at Williams Arena to Take on No. 10/9 Maryland





Women’s Basketball | 1/8/2022 17:28:00 MINNEAPOLIS-Minnesota (8-7, 1-2 B1G) returns to Williams Arena for the first time since December 15, when the Gophers host the Maryland Terrapins (11-4, 3-1 B1G) on Sunday afternoon. The January 9th matchup is available to stream on B1G+ and can be found on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call. ABOUT THIS GAME Minnesota’s matchup with Maryland marks the second straight year that the two teams have met in Minneapolis. The last time the Gophers and Terrapins faced each other was just 11 months ago in 2021, a matchup Maryland won 94-62 at College Park. Maryland returns all five starters from that matchup, while 10 of the Gophers 11 student athletes who played in that game return with Katie Borowicz the only one unavailable for the Maroon and Gold due to injury.

The Gopherslone win over Maryland came in 2018 in Minneapolis when the Gophers upset the #10 ranked Terrapins 93-74.

Minnesota associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis was an assistant coach at Mississippi State during the 2017-18 season when Chloe Bibby was a freshman. Bibby made the move to Maryland last season and is now a graduate student.

Angel Reese has returned from last season’s foot injury and leads the team with 18.1 points per game, while Ashley Owusu (16.3), Katie Benzan (12.5), Diamond Miller (11.2) and Chloe Bibby (10.7) also have a double digit average. GOPHER NOTABLES Minnesota is fresh off its first Big Ten win of the 2021-22 season on the road against Rutgers (7-9, 0-4 B1G). The Gophers got a performance of 19 points from Jasmine Powell and got 11 points from Kadi Sissoko in the fourth quarter to achieve the wire-to-wire road win. Without head coach Lindsay Whalen (appendectomy) Carly Thibault-DuDonis served as acting head coach, marking the first time two acting head coaches faced each other in a Big Ten game with Rutgers Timothy Eatman serving in place of C. Vivian Stringer.

Jasmine Powell continues to distribute basketball at the best pace of her career this season. The junior guard is third in the Big Ten in assists per game this season with 5.7, good enough for the nation’s 21st best score. She is one of only 10 players in the country with an average of 13.5 points per game and 5.7 assists per game. In that list, there are only three in Power 5 teams, all of which are participating in the Big Ten conference.

has averaged 5.6 finishes per game and averaged 6.7 assists per game while scoring 12.9 points per game in the Barn. On December 21, head coach Lindsay Whalen was announced as a candidate for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Whalen, who will qualify for the first time this year, is on the ballot for her time as a player. After a stellar collegiate career leading the Maroon and Gold to the Final Four, Whalen earned numerous accolades and championships in the WNBA and with the U.S. National Team. The finalists will be announced on Friday, February 18 in Cleveland, Ohio, during the NBA All Star weekend.

69 –Minnesota has seven wins to only one loss if 69 points or less in games this season.

230 – Gadiva Hubbard has made 230 career threes and needs only one more to take Shannon Schonrock (2002-06) for the fourth most made threes in the program’s history.

5 – Sara Scalia has scored double digits in five consecutive games, the second longest streak of her career.

1 –Minnesota’s opponents have a combined win rate of 70.1 so far this season, the highest of the Big Ten teams through January 8.

2 – Sara Scalia became the second fastest Gopher to reach the top 10 in Minnesota history for threes made at the time. Scalia is now at number 9 in program history with 149 threes made.

27 –Against Ohio on Dec. 15, Deja Winters became the 27th Gopher in school history to earn 1,000 points while playing for the Maroon and Gold. Minnesota is on the road again for another Big Ten test on January 12, against Wisconsin (3-10, 0-3 B1G) at 6:30 PM. The game will be streamed on B1G+. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back to GopherSports.com. Stay tuned to the University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021-22 season.

