Khawajas twins Ashes hundreds give Australia selection dilemma | Australia cricket team

IIf you’re going to make a statement, you might as well make it emphatic. That was the attitude reflected in the performance of Usman Khawajas in Sydney during the fourth Ashes Test, as he followed his first innings 137 with an unbeaten 101. He joined the rare club of batters that had two centuries in a Test. along with 16 other Australians, and in scoring his 10th Testton he tied the score with Lindsay Hassett, Bob Simpson and Simon Katich.

The first century was the work of an opener, even though he had to hit number 5 in this match. Leaving the ball with dedication, Khawaja put up with good spells and was limited in his shot selection before gradually expanding it. He was dealt 260 balls at a stroke rate of just over 50. His only close call was a quick edge from left arm spinner, Jack Leach, who hit the wicketkeeper’s leg and bounced free.

His second hundred was the work of Khawaja around 2016, when he netted 104 in the semi-finals and 70 in the final of the Big Bash to take the Sydney Thunder to the title.

In the second innings in Sydney, he settled for the tea 35 out of 74 and then 66 out of 64. He played the reverse sweep to perfection, taking lap shots over his shoulder and hitting slog sweeps from the spinners into the stands. There was little pressure, coming in 190 runs ahead against a team whose batting has struggled, but he drove Australias advantage all the way home.

In doing so, Khawaja has introduced a very interesting selection problem for those who lead his team. Four days ago, he would have been a one-match gap filler, while Travis Head sat out the required time following a positive Covid test. Even scoring a hundred in the first innings didn’t mean that would change. But scoring two out of two makes it much harder to leave Khawaja out for the Hobart game.

Usman Khawaja is winning public acclaim after a century, making him hard to drop. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

That said, it would also be hard to leave Head out. He made 152 in the Brisbane Test to mount Australias first victory, setting them on a path to an Ashes victory in a straight series. At 28, Head has invested heavily in Australia’s future. Khawaja just turned 35 and is something else. But age should not exclude him. Chris Rogers had a profitable test career from that age, Adam Voges about the same. Khawaja, enjoying a mastery of his game, would have several more years to offer.

Holding him doesn’t necessarily have to be a shootout with Head. The two centuries in Sydney make up the whole of Khawajas experience which beats to number 5. He is a career first drop of opener, internationally and domestically. Illustrative of England’s series, by the end of day four their openers had scored 187 runs for 14 layoffs, while Khawaja had made 238 for one. It is also illustrative to put Khawajas out of two innings against Marcus Harris with 179 out of seven.

Harris doesn’t deserve to be pointed on his own. His 76 in Melbourne was an important turn and he’s been looking better since then. But he has a strong tendency to lose layoffs for mediocre scores, of which his nick behind Leach for 27 to end his match here was just the latest.

If the question is purely who is the better player between him and Khawaja, there is no need for discussion. At 29 years old with 14 Tests behind him, Harris cannot continue to be defined as a project player.

This does not mean that Khawaja is some battle god. He was dropped in England in 2019 after a disappointing return of many opportunities over a decade. By then he had played in four Ashes series averaging 29. He had played three great innings in Dubai against Pakistan, Adelaide against South Africa and Wellington against New Zealand, but had many uninspired efforts in between.

What he is now, however, is a player in supreme form, full of confidence, apparently more relaxed in the middle than he’s ever been. That he found a method against spin in the UAE in 2018 means he could be significant in the coming year with nine Tests played in Asia.

Khawaja may not play in the fifth Test. Team management backed Harris for the series to go all the way. Head is entitled to return. But under the chairman of selectors, George Bailey, Australia have shown a more flexible approach to choosing the right players for the right conditions. Khawaja may not open in Hobart and will likely follow suit. But when Australia takes the field in Karachi in March, it’s hard to believe he won’t be among the contestants.