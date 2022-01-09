Novak Djokovic lawsuit news tennis Australian Open 2022

Sports
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have confirmed that his request for medical clearance to play at the Australian Open was based on his recovery from a COVID-19 infection.
In statements filed in court on Saturday, Djokovic’s legal team said the Serbian superstar had tested positive for coronavirus on December 16.
The infection was not made public at the time.
Lawyers say 14 days after the test that Djokovic had “had no fever or respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 in the past 72 hours” and emphasize that his medical waiver was granted by two independent panels, based on ATAGI’s recommendations.
Djokovic’s lawyers also claim that he received a letter from the Australian Department of the Interior stating that he met the conditions for quarantine-free travel to Australia.
The visa granted to Djokovic on November 18, 2021 to travel to Australia was subject to “no condition of any kind… in any way related to vaccination status”.
The defending AO champion is currently being held in a Melbourne hotel until his offer to remain in Australia is heard in court on Monday.
However, his lawyers say Djokovic, 34, has asked to be released from the hotel lockdown so that he can start training for the AO.
Also in the documents, lawyers allege that Djokovic was held for questioning at Melbourne Airport for about eight hours before being taken away to the Park Hotel.
They allege that Djokovic was denied a fair trial and access to his legal team while grilling at the airport.
Djokovic’s supporters take stance in Belgrade
The documents show that around 4:11 a.m. on Thursday, after flying from Dubai to Victoria, Djokovic “allegedly received a notice of intent to consider cancellation” of his visa.
An interview then began at 6:07 a.m. and at 7:29 a.m. the decision was made to revoke his visa, with Djokovic being later informed of the decision at 7:42 a.m.
According to the documents, a bed had been prepared for Djokovic to get some early morning sleep so that the “confused” and “restless” tennis star could contact Tennis Australia and its representatives at a reasonable hour for more details.
Novak Djokovic will remain in quarantine for the time being
“Mr Djokovic expressed shock, surprise, confusion and otherwise expressed surprise at his situation as he (as he understood it) had done everything he had to do to get into Australia,” the entry reads. read.
“He was not aware of what further information the Delegate wanted. Mr Djokovic repeatedly requested additional time to speak with (several) Tennis Australia, its agent and its lawyers, in order to obtain further information that could be submitted to the Delegate.”
Djokovic previously tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020 after the ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition tournament.
