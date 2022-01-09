Hockey Diversity Alliance focuses on systemic racism and intolerance in sport

Nazem Kadri grew up in London, Ontario, and played in the NHL for eleven years, including nine with the Toronto Maple Leafs.Paul Bolasco/Budweiser Canada

Racist messages come in so often that Akim Aliu girds himself before opening his email.

It’s non-stop, says Aliu, the president of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA). One of the things that I think about is if these people say these kinds of things to me openly, how many out there think they’re not saying it? It’s very sad.

Aliu, a former NHL player of Nigerian and Ukrainian descent who grew up in Canada, helped found the Hockey Diversity Alliance in the summer of 2020 in the weeks following the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer from Minneapolis.

The organization’s goal, which is mainly made up of current and former BIPOC hockey players, is to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance within the sport.

In support of this, the Alliance will release a video on Saturday in which members directly reveal some of the slander they are all too familiar with. It’s graphic and shocking and meant to be.

We want to keep everything super raw, says Aliu, who is 32 and last played hockey in the 2019-20 season for a club in the Czech Republic. We didn’t want to cover up what we encounter behind closed doors. We think it’s important to share.

The two-minute clip is the centerpiece of a campaign the HDA is launching with Budweiser Canada under the hashtag #TapeOutHate. As part of the partnership, rolls of hockey tape with supporting words will be sold with $1 from each sale donated to assist the HDA in its mission.

It was Budweiser Canada that approached the group last year about a partnership and brought forward the idea of ​​the #TapeOutHate campaign.

It really started during the Black Lives Matter movement and the formation of the HDA, said Mike DAgostini, the senior director of Budweiser Canada. It led to an internal conversation about what we were going to do and how we could show our support.

When we sat down with the HDA and they shared their stories and encounters as players and people, it took on a whole new level. Those messages make you nauseous.

DAgostini said he knows the campaign can disrupt springs.

Campaigns like this will be uncomfortable, but we need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, he says. The intent of the rawness and authenticity is to put everyone in a vulnerable place.

Advice: The NHL has never been for black players like me. And changing the culture starts with the players

The grandson of immigrants who came to Canada from Lebanon, Nazem Kadri, is a member of the alliance. He grew up in London, Ontario, and played in the NHL for 11 years, including nine with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kadri says he remembers getting racist remarks against him when he was only 10 years old.

It happened early on in competitive hockey, says Kadri, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche. There are idiots and quite graphic incidents happened.

I’ve dealt with it all my life. I have a constant battle in my own head. I am 31 years old and I still remember the things that happened when I was 10. It was really painful.

Kadri is one of the players who shares an ugly message he received on the two minute video.

Sometimes you have to see it to understand how disgusting it can be, says Kadri. What we’re trying to do is put people in different shoes and let them see things from a different perspective.

We don’t want people to feel sorry for us. We want to create awareness. That’s why we’re out there.

While they are aware of the initiative, neither the NHL nor the NHL Players Association has chosen to officially come on board as a partner.

Kadri is discouraged by this.

It’s disappointing for someone who has worked so hard to give this game and sport everything I’ve got, he says. The game gave me everything, but I also contributed to it.

We are not doing this for ourselves. We do it because we don’t want other people to go through what we went through. We are all guys who have seen and heard it with our own eyes and ears.

It is a pity.

Matt Dumba of Minnesota Wild kneels during the national anthem flanked by Darnell Nurse of Edmonton Oilers, right, and Malcolm Subban of Chicago Blackhawks before an NHL playoff game in Edmonton on August 1, 2020.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

When contacted by the NHLPA this week, the NHLPA pointed out that it had authorized the use of group player licensing rights as part of the campaign and was doing nothing to prevent it. For its part, the NHL has supported some grassroots programs and has started to implement awareness campaigns, but recognizes that things need to be improved.

The NHL commends our partner Budweiser and the Hockey Diversity Alliance for their efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in hockey, a league spokesperson said Friday. This continuous movement requires vision and commitment from every stakeholder.

We welcome all who use their voice and platform to pursue these important goals and remain committed to continue using ours and doing the work it takes to create real change.

Aliu was born in Nigeria but spent his formative years in Kiev, Ukraine. His Nigerian father attended university in Kiev, where he met and married Alius’ mother. The family moved to Canada and settled in Toronto when Akim was seven years old.

He spoke no English at the time and had never played hockey before. He got his first pair of skates in a garage sale and started playing in a youth league where he showed natural talent. He was eventually drafted in the first round by the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League and made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames in 2012, scoring his first two NHL goals two days later.

In November 2019, Aliu went public with allegations that Bill Peters, the then Flames coach, had made racist remarks to him while Aliu was playing in the American Hockey League. As a result, Peters resigned as Calgarys head coach four days later.

On June 8, 2020, Aliu co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance with Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks. Members currently playing in the NHL include Kadri, Ethan Bear of the Carolina Hurricanes, Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, and Wayne Simmonds of the Maple Leafs. The executive committee also includes former players Trevor Daley, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward.

Aliu says his experiences growing up in hockey were difficult.

The things that were said brought me back to what my father had to endure in the Soviet Union, he says. That’s why we came here. At every step I had to be three times better to get the same chance as a white player.

He says the alliance hopes to create opportunities for children from different backgrounds and grow the game.

[The NHL] is an old boys club, he says. They grab what they think it should be and cling to their fingernails to keep it a top sport. They don’t want to be on the right side of history. They want to be with the people buying their tickets.

I don’t think anyone realized how hard it would be when we started this. It’s a long way, but I hope it will be worth it.