Get better with Gamma Knife







Without a single cut to her scalp, Ms. Shahida underwent major brain surgery on a tumor deep in her brain that had grown to almost the size of a table tennis ball. Ms. Shahida, at age 35, was told that her malignant tumor was inoperable and surgically removing it would damage healthy tissue. Surgery can also cause terrible complications, such as epilepsy and loss or slow recovery of other bodily functions, given a prognosis of six months to live. Instead, her neurosurgeon recommended a new treatment called Gamma Knife. She went under the Gamma Knife at the Neurospinal & Cancer Care Postgraduate Institute, Karachi, a bladeless surgery that blasts its target with hundreds of high-intensity beams in a single session. There was none of the cutting, bleeding, general anesthesia, ear-to-ear scarring, or long recovery associated with traditional craniotomy. That evening she went home. Two years after the operation, Ms. Shahida, a mother of three from Nazimabad, is a survivor. She’s taking chemotherapy as an adjunct to the treatment, and the tumor hasn’t grown. I now have hope that I will be here to watch my children grow up, she said. This bloodless procedure, called radiosurgery, has grown exponentially worldwide in recent years. In the US, seven out of ten leading hospitals use Gamma Knife as first-line therapy for a handful of brain conditions, including brain metastases (when breast, skin, lung or other cancers spread to the brain); acoustic neuromas (tumors of the auditory nerve); meningiomas (tumors that occur on the protective layers of the brain); trigeminal neuralgia (suicidal disease), a functional disorder that causes severe facial pain; and arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts blood flow in the brain and is the leading cause of stroke in young people and for the treatment of functional disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. These views were expressed by the renowned Prof Abdul Sattar M. Hashim, Consultant Neurosurgeon and Ex-Head of the Department of Neurosurgery of the JPMC, Karachi, during a seminar entitled Recent Advances in the Modern Management of Difficult-to-Treatable Brain Tumors at the Neurospinal & Cancer Care Postgraduate Institute on Friday. The high-precision stereotactic radiosurgical machine, the first of its kind at the NCCI in conjunction with M. Hashim Memorial Trust, installed in 2009, treats brain disorders by delivering a single, high dose of radiation through a skull-shaped metal frame placed on the head of the patient. patient is applied. An MRI scan performed with the frame attached serves as a roadmap for immobilizing the patient’s head in the helmet, Prof Abdul Sattar said while explaining the science behind this procedure. The Gamma Knife technology can be used to treat people in the high-risk category who are unfit to undergo surgery, such as people over 65 years of age, or people who suffer from more than one disease, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma. The machine works like a robot. The doctor just has to push the buttons and he does the rest. With the Gamma Knife, a session lasts between 30 minutes and an hour and healthy tissues are not damaged, says Prof Abdul Sattar. He thanked the audience and the participants.

