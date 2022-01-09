How Texas High School Soccer Coaches Became Power Brokers for Colleges in the State?

Originally, there were members of the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) who were not in favor of Baylor’s first head coaching after Art Briles. They believed Baylor should put someone with Texas ties in charge; someone with roots in the state who can handle the inevitable challenges on the horizon.

Some members of the THSCA have even expressed that view to Baylor’s leadership. That’s why some weren’t disappointed when Baylor Temple head coach Matt Rhule brought in, a New York native Northeasterner who had never coached a day in Texas. A letter has been sent from the organization to new Baylor Athletic director Mack Rhoades calling the lease a mistake.

Four years later, as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Rhule wore a THSCA hat to a game, a legendary move in the eyes of Texas high school coaches by a person who deserved that reputation.

So, what has changed? Well, Rhule did something that was considered extremely impressive by state coaches, a move longtime Texas head coach Mack Brown mastered before him. He walked into the state, with no ties to Texas, and immediately unlocked access to every school in it. Shortly after he was hired, he even had the means to arrange a meeting with the leadership at the THSCA.

It was one of the most amazing conversations I’ve had with an FBS head coach, said Joe Martin, the THSCA’s executive director. It was great and it set the tone for his relations with the state of Texas.

Martin said they wrote another letter to Rhoades and Baylor admitting they were the ones who were wrong about hiring Rhule.

When it comes to Texas high school coach relationships, reputation is everything, and reputation can spread quickly. Its what happens when more than 14,000 of the state coaches gather annually for a coaching convention. Collectively, the group is one of the largest college football power brokers in the state, and this year’s coaching carousel proved it.

On November 8, Texas Tech hired Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire as the school’s next head coach. Texas Tech Athletic director Kirby Hocutt wanted to replace former coach Matt Wells with someone with ties to Texas. He then went out and hired a three-time state champion coach.

McGuire wasn’t the only former high school coach Texas Tech was reportedly interested in. Former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor was reportedly a candidate before signing a huge extension to stay with UTSA. Former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, another reported candidate for the Texas Tech job, started out as a high school baseball coach with Richardson Pearce. TCU hired him this year, and one of the reasons, according to TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati, was the opportunity for him and his staff to recruit the Dallas area while at SMU.

It’s cliche, but recruitment is the lifeblood of college football programs. And recruitment is based on relationships. In Texas, relationships with the state high school coaches may not be the reason a school signs a recruit, but it could be the reason they don’t.

If you’re a college in Texas and you don’t have anyone that’s strong in Dallas, and you don’t have anyone who can recruit Dallas, or anyone who can tell and get you in on these coaches in Texas, you’re not going to win, Lubbock said. Coronado head coach DJ Mann, a former assistant coach at Cedar Hill.

You are doomed.

As Rhule showed, those relationships can be developed. But sometimes a little help is needed.

The Bob Wagers Arlington Martin Program consistently produces some of the best high school soccer players in the state. Former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett played with Martin. Five-star junior corner Javien Toviano becomes an All-American corner for the Warriors.

Because of this, Wager can’t even comprehend how many college coaches have come to his office over the years. However, he does remember the first time Rhule entered his office. McGuire, a newly hired assistant for Rhule, joined him.

It didn’t take long to figure out that Matt Rhule is a real guy, Wager said, but I think it goes a long way to have that bond: When you have someone with the credibility of high school Texas street as the connector.

It’s a credibility McGuire earned when he coached at Cedar Hill. It’s an asset that Texas Tech drew to him when looking for schools for coaching. It’s something he immediately used when he was hired.

I say it to recruits all the time, and I said it to the current team: Call your high school head coach and ask them about me, McGuire said. Call your position coach and ask for me, because I think it puts them at ease.

McGuire knows from experience.

According to McGuire, coaching is about building real relationships. Genuine is not a word that is always present in recruiting. It’s a talent acquisition game that sometimes includes non-binding offers and broken promises. In some cases, this is why a college coach comes one year to see a five-star recruit, but not the next when the school doesn’t have that type of player. When that happens, word quickly spreads among Texas high school coaches.

McGuire has been sitting on the other side of the table: in the office when a college coach comes to recruit one of his Cedar Hill players. He can tell what is real and what is not. He formed his first coaching staff at Texas Tech around it.

There were very few guys I hired who hadn’t been to the Cedar Hills campus at some point when I was a high school coach, McGuire said.

As a former coach at Gilmer, Traylor also saw what real recruiting looked like. He had a house on the lake near Gilmer. They would hang out there on the deck and grill burgers.

Being a former high school coach, Traylor got a sense of how he wanted to recruit when he arrived in Texas and then Arkansas. And when he got to UTSA, he got a sense of how he wanted his staff to recruit as well.

We don’t recruit much from the state, Traylor said, so I give my coaches about 100 schools each because I want them to spend quality time with those coaches.

It’s an emphasis for Traylor because he knows how important relationships with Texas high school coaches can be. And if he ever forgets, all he has to do is look at his phone contacts list.

I’ve had the same phone number since 2001, so I have about 27,000 contacts in my phone, Traylor said, and I’d say a lot of them are Texas High School Football coaches.

Traylor has to pay for extra data, but he thinks it’s worth it. He also believes in doing what he can to keep his real reputation among Texas high school coaches intact. To show it off, he wore a THSCA hat, just like Rhule did during the UTSA 38-24 Frisco Bowl loss to San Diego State earlier this year.

Theres an undeniable connection between Texas high school buses and the state colleges. During this year’s coaching carousel, that connection proved to be an emphasis.

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.