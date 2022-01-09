Boston College Men’s Hockey falls to UConn 5-4





The Boston College men’s hockey team left an exciting game on Saturday, falling 5-4 in a back-and-forth game against UConn. The Eagles gave up on the winner of the game with just over 30 seconds left in the regulations, shortly after tying things up for a bit of a gut-wrenching loss. Casey Carreau started scoring early with his second goal of the season, just 1:50 in the first period. Carreaus’ goal came on a poor wrist shot after some nice work by his linemate Mike Posma and BCs third line got Eagles on the board first. That was it for scoring in the first, but the Eagles certainly had some big chances to extend the lead. It was a good first period for BC, especially considering that Jack McBain (arguably their best player) was not in the lineup today. The penalty kill came about halfway through the period with a good kill and Eric Dop made some nice stops in his return to the net and the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first break. Marc McLaughlin made it 2-0 early in the second period with his 14th goal of the season. The goal came from a very slow developing cycle game as McLaughlin was on the ice with two fourth liners, Matt Argentina and Jack Dempsey. Argentina managed to find McLaughlin with a pass up front, and the captain made no mistake as he continued his outstanding senior season. The two-goal lead didn’t last long, though, as UConn scored an own goal about 40 seconds later. UConn tied things up a few minutes later with a nice goal, just moments after a BC power play expired to make things 2-2. That’s how things looked at the end of the period as BC failed to score on another late power play and Marshall Warren was denied a big rush late with less than a minute left in the period to tie the two teams. to keep up to date as they entered the match. third. UConn took their first lead of the game just over a minute into the third period on a one-timer from the point that Dop couldn’t reach. It stayed that way for a while, despite a pretty decent response from BC, until Colby Ambrosio was finally able to tie things back about seven and a half minutes into the third. Ambrosio fired a quick wrist shot into the net for his sixth goal of the season to make it a 3-3 game. The goal came from a nice take-away in the neutral zone by Patrick Giles, who broke up a UConn rush before pushing the puck forward to Ambrosio. However, UConn re-took the lead a few minutes later, taking advantage of a late power play opportunity after Trevor Kuntar was whistled for interference from the goalkeeper. It looked like BC had no reaction this time as they were stuck in their own zone for a long time, including a 90 second stretch when they clearly tried to pull Dop for an extra attacker. But Patrick Giles managed to pick up a loose puck at the end of a long serve and create a breakout from scratch. He hid his chance to tie things up again at 4-4 and it looked like this game was headed for extra time. However, UConn had other plans and scored with 32.2 seconds left in the regular season to take a 5-4 lead. The Eagles had no new comeback in them and dropped a game that had some crazy moments and shifts in momentum. This was a bit of a heavy loss to swallow, especially after BC jumped to a 2-0 lead and appeared to be in control. The Eagles drop to 10-6-3 in the season after that and will have a chance to bounce back next weekend when they have a home-and-home series with a bit of a shaky UNH squad. Jack Dempsey got his first career assist on McLaughlin’s goal in the second period.

