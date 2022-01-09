Ashleigh Barty dismantles Iga Swiatek to reach Adelaide International final

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty continued her excellent form this week as she dismantled fifth seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the season-opening Adelaide International on Saturday. Barty, the world number one, dominated her Polish opponent to win 6-2, 6-4 and shows why she is this month’s favorite to the Australian Open. She will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final after beating Japanese player Misaki Doi in seventh place 6-4, 6-3 in center court’s opening match.Barty has had a tough draw this week, but was every game better.

Having retired from all tennis in September due to the pandemic following the US Open, Barty has faced three players in the top 25 this week.

She came back from a set and breakdown against rising American teen star Coco Gauff in the second round, before beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals.

“This tournament was extremely tough all the way through,” said Barty.

“There were certainly no easy matches, but I like testing myself against the best in the world and tonight was no different.

“I felt like I was getting better every game and hopefully I have a little bit left in the tank for tomorrow.”

Barty broke Swiatek twice in the first set and once in the second, taking advantage of her opponent’s 31 unforced fouls.

She Served Beautifully Again — Swiatek had only two breakpoint chances in the match, once in each set.

But Barty also tormented Swiatek with her range of shots, the world number nine who mainly struggled with Barty’s slashed backhand.

In the first semi-final, Rybakina got off to a slow start but had too much firepower for Doi, winning 6-4, 6-3 in 83 minutes.

She served nine aces and hit 22 straight-set winners to secure her place in the final.

The 22-year-old, who is 1.84 meters tall, entered the tournament as 14th in the world.

If she makes it to the finals she will rise to 12th place, and if she beats Barty she will finish the week as number 11 in the world.

Against Doi, Rybakina looked sluggish early on and dropped her first service game.

But in a match that featured some long rallies, she broke right back, then Doi broke again at 5-4 to take the first set in 40 minutes.

She found her range and never had a problem serving as Doi came under increasing pressure from her opponent’s powerful punches.

Rybakina broke 3-3 in the second and again 5-3 to claim a comfortable win.

In the first of the men’s semifinals, second-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov defeated the large portion of Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

promoted

Khachanov played more consistently than his Croatian opponent, whose forehands started to fail in the first set tiebreak and second set.

Khachanov, who reached the sixth final of his career with the win, now faces either top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils or Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the decider.