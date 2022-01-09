Sports
“Tale of Two Halves”: WVU Women’s Hoops Fall to K-State
Mountaineers keep Lee quiet, but hand the three-ball to K-State
The first half of WVU women’s basketball with Kansas State was one of the best of the season for the Mountaineers. The second half was a different story, however, as the Wildcats ended Saturday with a 71-61 win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
“A story of two halves,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “We did exactly what we wanted to do in the first half defensively and offensively. In the second half we did the opposite.”
The Mountaineers built a seven-point lead at halftime behind a strong mix of individual effort and team-wide execution. WVU greats, Esmery Martinez and Yamiah Morris, kept Big 12’s leading scorer, Yamiah Morris, by just four points in the first two quarters, while Madisen Smith led the charge with eight points and three assists.
But when the third quarter started, everything changed. WVU first built on its lead to reach nine points, the biggest of the game, but Jaelyn Glenn started to take over. While the Mountaineers still choked Lee in the third quarter, Glenn made four three-pointers as she lifted the Wildcats up front for the first time since the start of the second quarter.
She finished with 20 points, with all six of her field goals coming from outside the arc.
On the other hand, WVU’s attack faltered. The Mountaineers made just five buckets through the entire third quarter, shaking out for a 31.3 percent field goal percentage.
“Why we would come flat in the third quarter, I have no idea,” Carey said.
Serena Sundell finished as the game’s leading scorer after a huge fourth quarter to seal the win with a fourth quarter of 11 points, bringing her tally to 21. Lee also came out of her shell, adding eight runs from four buckets to finish with 14 .
KK Deans led the Mountaineers by 16 points, half of them in the fourth quarter. She also recorded the highest number of shots, going 5-for-14 in the game, while grabbing seven rebounds and providing five assists. Smith added 13 points and five assists.
WVU even outscored K-State in the game paint. However, when Glenn started making her three-pointers, the Mountaineers also tried to make up for their points from the three-point range. That didn’t work in their favor, as they sank only 22 percent of their shots from the deep.
“That’s not what we do, that’s not what we do,” Carey said. “We don’t dwell on shooting threes. We did that in the first half, and we shouldn’t have done that in the second half.”
The Mountaineers fall to 7-5 in the season and 0-2 in the conference. Kansas State improves its record to 13-2 in the season and 3-0 in the Big 12.
WVU’s scoreless start in the Big 12 has forced the Mountaineers to catch up early in the competition. Now every win is all the more important.
“We’ll just put this one behind us, watch a movie,” Smith said. “We have training on Monday, we will watch some film and worry about the next game.”
