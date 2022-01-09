AUS vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Astest, Day 5: Scott Boland Removes Joe Root; England

All three results are possible on the final day of the fourth Australia vs England Test in Sydney on Sunday. England face the daunting task of scoring a record 358 runs to secure a sensational win and put an end to Australia’s hopes of completing an Ashes sweep. The Aussies lead the five-game series 3-0 with the final game in Hobart starting on January 14. Rain is forecast on Sunday and the elements could help England secure a draw. Follow Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG here.

10:45 AM: Stoke Fifty

Scott Boland with his 19th left. A pair of the fourth ball. Ben Stokes (50 out of 107) and Jonny Bairstow (13 out of 42) are in a 25-run tie. England need 207 runs. ENG – 181/4 (70)

10:32 AM IST: Post Tea Session

The players are back for the post-tea session. Scott Boland to resume proceedings. Ben Stokes to take the strike.

10:13 AM IST: Tea

Players must take a 20-minute break. Nathan Lyon with the last evening for tea, and a girl for Jonny Bairstow. England need 214 runs. But more importantly, they must survive 35 overs to save a draw. Ben Stokes and Bairstow are undefeated at 46 out of 97 and 10 out of 34 respectively. ENG – 174/4 (67)

09:39: Root goes

Scott Boland becomes England captain for the third time. Nick and gleefully taken in by Alex Carey. Joe Root goes for 24 out of 85. And a 60-run tie in 152 balls is broken. England need 232 runs. England’s first innings hero Jonny Bairstow is the new man. ENG – 156/4 (58.1)

09:24 IS: 150 Up

Scott Boland returns for his 13th over. A Joe Root girl. England need 238 runs. ENG – 150/3 (55)

9:14 AM IST: 50-run stand

Ben Stokes hits Mitchell Starc for a four to the mid-wicket line to complete a 50 run, in 120 balls. England need 241 runs. ENG – 147/3 (52.5)

09:01 IS: England Fight

Cameron Green moves on and a girl for Joe Root (1 of 63). England skippered in an unbeaten score of 39 runs in 103 balls with Ben Stokes (23 out of 51). England need 253 runs. ENG – 135/3 (50)

8:50 AM: Carrot Four

Cameron Green with his ninth over. Three runs from the over. In the previous over, Joe Root hit Mitchell Starc for a four, off the fourth ball after lunch. England need 259 runs. ENG – 129/3 (48)

8:40 AM IST: Play resumed

The players are back for the session after lunch. England need 266 runs. Australia needs seven wickets. 56 overs left in the game. All to play for.

8:35 IS: Playback will resume in five minutes. Seven overs lost to rain.

8:24 AM IS: Covers are removed.

07:36 IS: And the covers are on!

Unfortunately, the covers are on at the SCG #Ash — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2022

07:30 IS: Well, it’s raining in Sydney.

07:04 IST: Lunch

Nathan Lyon with the final over before lunch. A. His numbers so far: 1/11 in nine overs. Joe Root and Ben Stokes are unbeaten at 13 on 46 and 16 on 44 respectively. England need 266 runs. 122/3 (46)

6:59 AM IST: Dropped

Marcus Harris drops Ben Stokes at 16 on a short leg over Pat Cummins. Stokes and Joe Root (12) added 25 runs in 73 balls for the fourth wicket. England need 267 runs. 121/3 (45)

6:28 PM IS: 100 Up for England

Nathan Lyon continues with his fourth left. Maiden v Joe Root (5 of 23). 36 runs and two wickets in the last ten overs. England need 288 runs. ENG – 100/3 (36)

06:14 AM IST: Crawley Goes

Cameron Green ends a fine innings by Zak Crawley. Misses the Yorker and gets stuck in the front. Crawley goes for 77 out of 100. England need 292 runs. Ben Stokes joins Joe Root (5 of 11). ENG – 96/2 (32.5)

05:48: Lyon Strikes

England loses Dawid Malan (4 out of 29) on the stroke of a drink. Bowled by Nathan Lyon. Joe Root will join Zak Crawley in the middle. ENG – 74/2 (27.5)

5:36 AM: Crawley Fifty

Zak Crawley completes his fifth Test fifty in the 23rd over after Scott Boland resumed proceedings on Day 5. England need 324 runs. England started the day on 30/0 in 11 overs and needed 358 in 98 overs. In the 20th over, Boland left Haseeb Hameed for 9 out of 58. NL – 64/1 (25)

Make that TWO! Centuries in a row for Usman Khawaja – and he made it look really easy! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Ash pic.twitter.com/cGcDCHLjnR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2022

The record fourth inning chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground is 288. It was achieved by Ricky Ponting’s Australia v South Africa in 2006. Given England’s weaknesses in this Ashes series, it will be an uphill task for the Three Lions at 350- plus runs on a carrying Day 5 SCG wicket.

If the rain isn’t a bummer, Australia will back themselves to make it 4-0. Usman Khawaja has put the home side in a dominant position with back-to-back centuries in Sydney.

And Australia has the arsenal to take all 10 England wickets. On Saturday England were 30 to no loss with openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed surviving 11 torrid overs from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Day 4 on Saturday was clear for Usman Khawaja. England’s Jonny Bairstow, who was an overnight striker, was out for 113 and the visitors added just 36 runs on Day 3 to their 258 for seven on stumps. Australia got a healthy lead of 122 runs in the first innings after Boland returned figures of four for 36 and now have 11 wickets in his first three innings of the Test.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since the 2019 Ashes series in England, headed another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 from 138 balls as part of a 179-run partnership with Cameron Green (74 ). This put Australia in the driver’s seat.