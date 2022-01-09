North Dakota State Football Continues Dominant FCS Run, Wins Ninth Championship in 11 Seasons





FRISCO, Texas — Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns in the first half and North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State on Saturday. The Bison (14-1) never lost while making the trip from Fargo to Frisco for the final Subdivision Football Championship game, going 9-0 since the 2011 season at the MLS football stadium north of downtown Dallas. “We have a lawsuit,” said NDSU coach Matthew Entz. “Our kids believe in it and it works.” The Bobcats struggled after losing standout freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott to an ankle injury on the opening stage of the game. Luepke, a 236-pound junior fullback who finished with 82 yards rushing, took a direct snap for a 6-yard TD just before halftime that put NDSU at 28-0. He opened the score with a powerful 8-yard run and then had an 11-yard TD before Kobe Johnson was released for a 76-yard sprint to the end zone. Montana State (12-3) was in its first title game since 1984, when it won the championship then designated NCAA Division I-AA. The eighth-seeded Bobcats had won each of their first three playoff games with at least two touchdowns after Mellott took over as starting quarterback.

1 Related The Bobcats trailed 35-0 midway through the third quarter to Blake Glessner’s 26-yard field goal. The state of North Dakota accumulated 380 rushing yards and 506 total yards, the most allowed by the Bobcats this season. Montana State had given up only 13.4 points and 107.9 yards rush per game. Mellott was responsible for 11 touchdowns in the first three playoff games, but was injured when his right foot twisted when he was tackled on a 2-yard run to convert third-and-1. He remained on the field for the last three games of that series, but was clearly in pain when he jumped on his left foot after throwing a pass. He never returned despite extensive efforts with trainers to get back into the game. Tucker Rovig completed 13 of 28 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran eight times for 51 yards after replacing Mellott. The Bison effectively used both of their quarterbacks. Starter Cam Miller completed nine of 13 passes for 126 yards with a 35-yard TD to tight end Josh Babicz, and Quincy Patterson ran 11 times for 98 yards. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

