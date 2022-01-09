Novak Djokovic met minister and junior tennis players maskless day after COVID-19 infection

Djokovic attends a ceremony on December 16 to honor him with his own stamp. Credit:Twitter Also on December 16, English cricketer Kevin Pietersen posted on Instagram a photo of himself with Djokovic in Belgrade. On December 17, the day after his positive result, the Tennis Federation of Serbia said he was attending an event to reward the best youth players. In the photos, Djokovic can be seen without a mask with the children. Djokovic at the award ceremony on December 17. Credit:Tennis Federation of Serbia

On the same day, he met with a Serbian minister on the occasion of the purchase of new scanning equipment to accelerate the diagnosis of COVID-19 patients at Dragisa Misovic Clinical Hospital. In a Media report from the Serbian government, Djokovic was quoted as saying the community should work together to support the health professionals treating COVID-19 patients. The healthcare system is under constant pressure and I hope this next-generation scanner will manage to alleviate some conditions and enable a greater number of people to get the best diagnostics in a short time, he said in a statement. Djokovic with staff cutting the ribbon. Credit:Novak Djokovic . Foundation Djokovic will try to overturn his visa cancellation during a federal court hearing on Monday. In documents filed on Saturday, his lawyers claim he received correspondence from the Home Office on Jan. 1 stating that Djokovic’s Australia Travel Declaration had been reviewed and that his responses indicated he met the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival. in Australia where permitted by the jurisdiction of [his] arrival. The letter that Djokovic’s lawyers claim allows travel to Australia without quarantine did not guarantee his entry into Australia, this masthead has learned.

Djokovic filled out an Australia Travel Declaration using an app and stated that he was exempt from vaccination because he had been infected in the past six months. The app gives potential travelers a preliminary indication of their eligibility to enter Australia. However, the result is based on the applicant’s statements and does not give final approval for a person to enter. The first thorough test of a person’s card to prove their vaccination exemption occurs when they arrive in the country and their paperwork is examined by border officials, a source familiar with the process said. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt declined to answer specific questions on Sunday morning about the federal government’s assessment of Djokovic’s waiver request. Since this is now a matter for the courts, I will respectfully leave comments until it is heard by the courts, he said.

Mr Hunt confirmed that the second Australian Open player to enter the country with the same exemption, Renata Vorov, had left the country voluntarily after her visa was revoked. On the third day of the daily protests against Djokovic’s detention led by the Djokovics family in Belgrade, his father Srdjan again made political speeches, as well as false claims about Serbian history, and targeted the Australian authorities. Srdjan Djokovic speaks during the protest. Credit:AP This has nothing to do with sports, this is a political decision. We are not angry with the Australian people, but with their politicians. They let him come in and win the 10th grand slam, but this is no longer the Open, it’s closed. Unfortunately for them this has nothing to do with tennis anymore, without Novak it just isn’t and they know it, said Srdjan Djokovic. British broadcaster and former leader of the anti-immigration UK Independence Party Nigel Farage said on Saturday he spoke with the Djokovic family. He was arrested, his phone and wallet stolen, Farage wrote on Twitter.