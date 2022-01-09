Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 : PM Narendra Modi greets nation on birthday of Sikh Guru



Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, a Sikh festival, commemorates Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday. He is known as the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna on December 22, 1666 and became the ruler at the tender age of 9 after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted on the occasion of Jayanti of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday and said the Guru’s life message empowers millions. The Prime Minister also shared photos along with his tweet which is written in Punjabi. His tweet (translated) reads: “Greetings to the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our government had the opportunity to celebrate its 350th Parkash Utsav. I share a glimpse of my visit to Patna at the time.” minister of the Union Rajnath Singh on Sunday, he saluted on the occasion of Prakash Parv from Guru Gobind Singh, calling him an epitome of courage and compassion. Many other party leaders also took up their social handles and extended their greetings to the nation. The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated on January 9 this year. Watch the tweet here: It is worth mentioning here that for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given the devotees relaxation during the weekend clock in Delhi, allowing them to pray in Gurudwaras on Sundays. A curfew is currently underway in the national capital due to rising Omicron cases. Also read: PM Modi gets stuck on Punjab flyover for 20 minutes, cancels rally; Interior Ministry Requests Security Breach Report

