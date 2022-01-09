Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Three Strict Rules Regarding Retirement Culture

Following the sudden retirement of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has made three decisions regarding the cricketers who have retired or plan to retire in the future. The press release also stated that the decisions will take effect immediately. The three decisions of the SLC are as follows-

National players who intend to retire from national cricket must give Sri Lanka cricket three months notice of their intention to retire.

Retired National Players seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to play in overseas franchise leagues will only be issued to players who have completed six months after their effective retirement date.

Retired national players are only eligible for local competitions, such as the LPL, if they have played 80% of the matches in the domestic cricket competitions held in the season prior to leading the league.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa handed over his very short notice retirement letter to Sri Lanka Cricket

Rajapaksa announced his retirement from international cricket on January 5, 2022 at the age of 30. He gave a letter to the SLC saying that he is taking such a step because of family obligations.

Rajapaksa was the leading goalscorer for Sri Lanka during the 2010 Under-19 World Championship. But he had to wait about ten years after making his first-class debut to play for the Sri Lankan team. He made his T20I debut in October 2019 and his ODI debut in July 2021.

on January 7, gunathilaka another Sri Lankan batter decided to close a curtain on his Test career to focus on white-ball cricket. Gunathilaka was one of three players to be banned for a year by Sri Lanka Cricket after being found guilty of breaking the bio-bubble. SLC lifted its ban a day before announcing his retirement.

In June 2021, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Gunathilaka were suspended by SLC for breaking the bio-bubbles during the UK tour. A video has been uploaded on social media in which Dickwella and Mendis were seen in a public place without masks. Gunathilaka wasn’t in the video, but he admitted he was out with these two too.