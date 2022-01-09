Sports
Ohio’s Top 10 Football Prospects for the Class of 2023
There are still a few uncommitted prospects of the 2022 hiring cycle, but overall it talks about most of the best high school students. In the case of the state of Ohio, it looks like it has brought in another one top five national class that should keep the program moving.
It may not be quite the football breeding ground it once was, but the state of Ohio still produces a lot of high school football talent, and if you’re the biggest brand program in the state, it’s pretty important to retain the best talent in the state. .
Here we look ahead as we turn the page to the 2023 hiring cycle by looking at the top ten prospects in the classroom according to the247Sports composite rankings.
10
Tanner Lemaster, Tight End
Washington Courthouse standout Tanner Lemaster made his first college visit yesterday and then went camping with the Buckeyes.
The prospect for 2023 is an intriguing one, especially as he spins towards the offensive line. Lots of potential at 65 and 230 pounds. pic.twitter.com/CVHsmfxQcp
— Mick Walker (@MickDWalker) June 3, 2021
Bio
High School/Residence | Washington Court House (Washington Court House, OH)
Length weight | 6-foot, 6-inch/235-pound
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | N/A
State | 10
Position | 27
9
Ryne Shackelford, wide receiver
Konner Rodick 28-yard TD pass to Ryne Shackelford in fourth with 33 seconds left in the half (plus the two-point conversion) gives Keystone a 21-19 lead. pic.twitter.com/iiVAFmNrOO
— Matt Goul (@mgoul) October 25, 2020
Bio
High School/Residence | Keystone (LaGrange, OH)
Length weight | 6 feet, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | N/A
State | 9
Position | 50
8
Anthony Brown, wide receiver
Anthony Brown, a 2023 4 WR from Springfield, Ohio, camped at #OhioState on Wednesday, and has already planned a return visit.
Brown discusses his camp experience, what an offer from the #buckeyes would mean to him, and Brian Hartlines’ message.
https://t.co/xtBkW9Hk5A pic.twitter.com/pcsGOFDH6L
— Noon is at BuckeyeScoop (@NoonsAtScoop) June 3, 2021
Bio
High School/Residence | Springfield (Springfield, OH)
Length weight | 5 feet, 10 inches, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | N/A
State | 8
Position | 49
7
AJ Salley, Offensive Tackle
Miamisburg 2023 lineman AJ Salley camped in Ohio State on Wednesday, he has nearly 10 high big offers, how did he leave it with the Buckeyes? https://t.co/G6QBlNKqih pic.twitter.com/fQuqkg7rJI
— Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) June 17, 2021
Bio
High School/Residence | Miamisburg (Miamisburg, Ohio)
Length weight | 6-foot, 5-inch, 260-pound
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | N/A
State | 7
Position | 25
6
Austin Siereveld, Domestic Offensive Line
Lakota East 2023 IOL Austin Siereveld has 9 offers
Where will he end up? pic.twitter.com/NAcwvJSfOy
— Bond edits (@bondedits15) Nov 12, 2021
Bio
High School/Residence | Lakota East (Middletown, Ohio)
Length weight | 6 feet, 5 inches, 315 pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | N/A
State | 6
Position | 21
4
Brenan Vernon, defensive lineman (dedicated to Notre Dame)
To find out more about #Notre Dame DL committed Brenan Vernon, I contacted Mentor head coach Matt Gray.
He’s in between that six-five, six-six range, and he’s about 270 pounds now. And he’s in a good place. He is now hard at work.
— Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) January 7, 2022
Bio
High School/Residence | Mentor (Mentor, OH)
Length weight | 6 feet, 5 inches, 245 pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | 151
State | 4
Position | 22
3
Trevor Carter, Linebacker (Committed to Cincinnati)
Watch Trevor Carter’s 2023 Safety in Action Over the Weekend (FREE)https://t.co/AxPNQIRgEh pic.twitter.com/XO2QZjq4Ag
— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) September 6, 2020
Bio
High School/Residence | Ironton (Ironton, OH)
Length weight | 6 feet, 2 inches, 205 pounds
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | 150
State | 3
Position | 10
2
Malik Hartford, athlete
For the first time in more than 20 years, Northwestern did not sign a single Ohio player in its 2022 class.
The Cats want to change that before 2023, and of the Ohioans they follow is @MalikHartford.
I spoke to him about his NOW offer. https://t.co/Ywu2FP2Rv9
— Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) January 7, 2022
Bio
High School/Residence | Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio)
Length weight | 6-foot, 3-inch, 175-pound
247Sports Composite Rankings
national | 111
State | 2
Position | 13
