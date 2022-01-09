What’s next for Evander Kane?

Ron Chenoy-US TODAY Sports

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon when the San Jose Sharks cut ties with winger Evander Kane completely, giving him unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

After it was revealed that Kane was deliberately evading the COVID-19 vaccine by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it was only a matter of time before he would be jettisoned by a team that can’t find buyers for him in the trade. market.

The 30-year-old had 22 goals and 49 points in 56 appearances for the Sharks last season, solid enough to justify his $7 million-a-year salary cap. But last season there were tensions in the San Jose locker room, and Kane took center stage there.

“He plays with a chip on his shoulder, but that adds to the locker room and the outside world,” an NHL agent said in August, speaking of Kane on the condition that his name is not used. “He never does himself a favor by letting his ego rule the day, and he does most days.”

“One of my clients on the Sharks just hates him, he hates the negative energy he brings into the room,” another agent, who also asked for anonymity, told THN.com in August. “Some guys think they’re bigger than the team, and I think that helps to drive (Kane) personally, but in team construction it doesn’t play well at all.”

To be clear, Kane was acquitted of serious charges of abuse by his estranged wife. However, his plot to evade the NHL’s COVID protocols gave the Sharks all the equipment they needed to get under his hat and continue their rebuilding.

You know that Sharks management has tried to trade him. The fact that they couldn’t make a deal is all you need to know about Kane’s reputation right now. NHL teams take on land reclamation projects all the time, but no other NHL team wanted to be the next guy to risk Kane and end up poisoning his group. The next team to sign him will be the fifth franchise he has played for in 13 NHL seasons. That’s not a good turnover rate.

Kane started out playing for Atlanta (now Winnipeg), and he lasted six seasons with that franchise. Then he went to Buffalo for two and a half seasons. He then moved to San Jose, where he has spent the past three and a half seasons. The Sharks’ contract on the brink of annulment is still running for three years after the current season, and Kane is in danger of losing more than $22 million. Kane now has no choice but to accept a hefty pay cut and a contract of one or two years. He will have to demonstrate that he can be an effective part of a championship contender and stay out of the limelight as best he can.

If there’s even a pinch of trouble as a result of bringing Kane aboard an NHL team, GMs won’t hesitate to let him go. His reputation has crippled his career path and perhaps some of that backlash was unfair. But to continue his journey as a journeyman despite scoring at least 20 goals in each of the past six seasons says something about him. And not something good.

Kane can choose to bring his talents to Russia now with the Kontinental League. He will certainly get more than one bidder, but his exploits over the past year have taken away any real influence he could have. He has repented in a statement, but now he must let his actions speak louder than any words. He has a chance to make a GM happy that he took this opportunity on him, the low point of his professional hockey career.

But it won’t be on his terms. It is up to him to show that he can have a positive influence. If not, we could be looking at the end of his NHL career.