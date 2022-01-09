Opening Ride Offers Short-Term and Future Potential for Eagles





It was the way the Eagles wanted to start a game that didn’t affect the standings and it really was an opportunity to look at individual talent for the future. With Gardner Minshew in the quarterback position and a surrounding cast of mostly backups, the Eagles attack took to the field Saturday night and went straight to work. And though the game eventually went the other way, as Dallas played his starters well into the second half against the Philadelphia backups, eventually winning with the wild score of 51-26, the first drive of the game and then some is what the Eagles will remember most. An opening possession that gobbled up 11 plays and 75 yards ended on a kick pass from Minshew to tight end Tyree Jackson for a touchdown and in between there were some attractions that will serve the Eagles well in the short term and perhaps years to come. For instance … Wide receiver DeVonta Smith started and played with the intention of staying sharp, and in the process set a franchise record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie. On that first drive, Smith caught a deflected pass from Minshew from the hands of cornerback Kelvin Joseph to convert a third-and-9 game and win 25 yards, and from there the Eagles finished impressively putting the ball in. to get to the end zone. Smith finished the night with 3 receptions for 41 yards, finishing his 17-game regular season with 64 receptions for 916 yards. “It kind of feels good to just get it out of the way,” Smith said. “At first I wasn’t even worried about it (the rookie record), but once it happened, everyone around me started to congratulate me, it just felt right.” After Smith’s big play, Minshew threw briefly to the right for wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who won 12 yards on the catch and run. After a Minshew scramble won 4 yards, the Eagles went to work on the ground. The featured back was rookie Kenny Gainwell, who had an outstanding night with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Gainwell also added 9 yards on 4 receptions. On the first drive, he had four straight hits that gained 28 yards and showed elusiveness, power and vision. Gainwell was part of a 2021 NFL Draft Class that contributed immediately and consistently throughout the year, and has shown that he can be trusted now and has an extraordinarily bright future. “It felt great to me,” said Gainwell. “This is what I’ve been waiting for to get the chance to show a lot of things and just be myself and go out and attack everything I’ve learned in the past week and just go out and attack .” Inside the 10-yard line, the Eagles used something they hadn’t shown twice in a row all season. Wide receiver Greg Ward lined up to take the direct snap and the former collegiate quarterback threw a kick pass to Richard Rodgers’ tight end for a 2-yard gain. On the next game, Minshew found tight end Tyree Jackson on a kick pass and Jackson turned his first NFL reception into a 3-yard touchdown play. The Eagles stayed with Dallas for most of the first half before the Cowboys, still with most of their starters in the game, including quarterback Dak Prescott, pulled out. Philadelphia had 11 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they were shorthands to start, then Head Coach Nick Sirianni rested quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is still overcoming the ankle injury he sustained against the Giants in November “to get him back to 100 percent” and others to make sure everyone is healthy and “going full steam ahead next week” when the playoffs begin. “I’ve called a lot of people I trust and a lot of people have been able to give me insight. I promise you I have left no stone unturned,” Sirianni said of his decision to let his starters rest, something he never had before done. been in a situation to do as a coach in the NFL. “We had some guys that were confused and I really wanted to make sure we got some guys back up to full speed and completely healthy to be able to do what we want to do in the play-offs. The goal is not just to make the play-offs. The goal is to make the play-offs and then push through as far as possible. That’s our mission.”

