Sri Lankan cricket – SLC’s new rule: six-month waiting period for players retiring to get NOCs for T20 competitions





News The decision comes in the wake of Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa who recently announced their retirement

Sri Lanka Cricket has released a set of guidelines for players who choose to retire from international cricket, namely a requirement to give SLC three months notice of their intention to retire, a waiting period of six months after retirement to obtain a NOC to play in overseas franchise tournaments, and the need to play in at least 80% of domestic matches in a season to qualify for the Lanka Premier League. ESPNcricinfo understands that one of the reasons behind the updated guidelines is a concern that various players may be considering their international future, especially in the context of new mandatory fitness requirements and the fact that franchise cricket tends to be more lucrative. Rumors have circulated that other national players are looking to end their international careers, with batter Avishka Fernando even taking to social media to deny unsubstantiated reports. “I have no intention of withdrawing from any form of cricket. Do not follow or believe these social media gossip pages,” Fernando tweeted. According to the SLC press release, the new mandates are as follows: “1. National players who intend to retire from national cricket must give Sri Lankan cricket three months notice of their intention to retire. 2. Retired national players seeking to obtain ‘No Objection Certificates’ (NOCs) to play in overseas franchise leagues will only be issued to players who have completed six months after their effective retirement date. “3. Retired national players are only eligible for local competitions, such as the LPL, if they have played 80% of the matches in the domestic cricket competitions held in the season prior to leading the league.” While the first and last points cross the line in terms of SLC’s powers for contracted players – there is already a clause in current central contracts that requires players to adequately notify the board of their retirement, while historically accurate player selection has been investigated due to insufficient time spent playing domestic cricket – there is currently no provision in player contracts requiring retired players to obtain NOCs. However, Ashley de Silva, CEO of SLC, told ESPNcricinfo that this has long been an accepted protocol between boards, both to ensure the integrity of their leagues. “Most member countries do not encourage players [to play in their franchise league] without NOC. We will not accept any player to play in our leagues – especially as it is sanctioned by the ICC – without a NOC,” said de Silva. “They need to get approval from their respective boards first. Even if it is a retired player. “Because a retired play can get involved in [other] tournaments not approved by the ICC. In the event that this occurs, member boards may: [at their discretion] do not allow these players to participate in their own leagues. “If we find out that a player has participated in an unsanctioned tournament, we will take disciplinary action against him. For example, we will not let them be involved in the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. So before they go, they will [the players] should know that it is a tournament approved by the ICC and therefore they need a NOC from the respective boards.” de Silva added that the new guidelines will be included in the next set of central contracts to be announced in February. The old contracts expired at the end of 2021, but were extended by one month until the end of January.

