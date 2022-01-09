Hero Kanu, 4-star DL, committed to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class added its fourth defensive lineman in Hero Kanu of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. The four-star recruit chose the Buckeyes over 25 other schools, with Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also being favorites. Hes rated as the nations No. 105 player and No. 18 defensive lineman. Kanus and OSU’s relationship began when he received an offer in April, but waned after attending a day camp in June. That trip to Columbus allowed him to work with Larry Johnson for the first time. From then on he was addicted. To finally meet him in person, I’m just thankful for today, Kanu said in June. I got better; I’d say everyone else got better too. So I’m just super grateful, and I just love how we work. Although he plays football in California, Kanu is a German who has gone from an unknown prospect to one of the country’s hottest products in the past year. Now he joins Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor in a class for 2022 that promises an impressive reload on the defensive line. A year after bringing in Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams, Johnson follows up with four more players in the top 105. This is the fourth pledge the state of Ohio has received in the past seven days. Cedrick Hawkins started as safety in the 2023 class at the Rose Bowl last Saturday, followed by Abor in the 2022 class at the Under Armor All American Game on Sunday. Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman joined Abor on Tuesday. Unlike Abor and Hinzman, Kanu has already signed with the Buckeyes. He planned to commit to a school in silence during the early signing period, but waited to publicly announce his decision to the Army All-American Bowl. He is one of 10 players to announce the high school all-star game. Kanus addition gives OSU 21 commits worth 304.99 points. That’s fourth nationally behind Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Here’s a full look at OSU’s 2022 recruiting class: More Buckeyes Coverage Who will be hired to replace Greg Studrawa? What does Studrawas’ departure mean for the 2022 class? Long snapper Robinson returns for seventh season Why basketball needs to shake off the rust fast Indiana closes Buckeyes, 68-51 O-line coach Studrawa not detained by Buckeyes Football Scholarship Chart 2022 Tanner McCalister, former Okla. St. Safety, transfers to OSU What the arrival of McCalisters means for secondary? Williamson’s tweets about Meyer, OSU sparks reactions from teammates What Hinzman’s commitment means to OSU Carson Hinzman, 4-star OL, committed to OSU – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

