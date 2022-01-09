Novak Djokovic prepares case for vaccine waiver for Australian visa confrontation | tennis news

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above the https://t.co/OONyNdpAsT — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 1641419815000

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, on Sunday prepared his legal weapons for a battle to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has everything free due to a positive coronavirus test in December.Djokovic’s fight to overturn the shocking cancellation of his visa and his subsequent detention at a notorious Melbourne immigration facility will culminate in a widely publicized online hearing in federal court on Monday.The vaccine-skeptical Serbian star awaited confrontation at the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that has been holding about 32 migrants in Australia’s harsh immigration system – some for years.

No one is allowed in or out except the staff.

A handful of protesters gathered on the streets outside Sunday morning, where hundreds of fans, anti-vaccination protesters and migrant rights activists had gathered in a festive mood the previous day.

With eight days left before the start of the Australian Open on January 17, any delay could destroy the 34-year-old’s hopes of winning his 10th crown in Melbourne and a record 21st Grand Slam title.

In an injunction released to the public on Sunday, Judge Anthony Kelly said the case will go ahead as scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday (2300 GMT Sunday), refusing a government request to adjourn until Wednesday.

Djokovic’s lawyers filed a 35-page document on Saturday claiming that his visa was wrongfully revoked and must be reinstated so that he is free to compete again.

The team has argued that Djokovic’s positive PCR test on December 16, 2021 means he meets the criteria for a vaccine waiver under the guidance of Australia’s own immunization advisory body.

Look, I absolutely believe in taking action, I’ve been vaccinated because of others and for my mother’s health, but how do we get a https://t.co/GAvmvcZwPf — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 1641531262000

Tennis Australia authorized him to play in the tournament after his application was approved by two independent medical panels, his lawyers said.

However, the Australian government maintains that a recent coronavirus infection is only an exemption for residents, not for foreigners attempting to enter the country.

Foreigners are still usually not allowed to travel to Australia, and those who gain entry must be fully vaccinated or have a medical clearance.

Despite Djokovic’s claim of a positive test on December 16, photos shared by the Belgrade tennis federation showed Djokovic at a young players event in the city on December 17.

It reported that he had presented trophies and prizes to the best young players. No one wore a mask.

Djokovic had also attended another meeting on December 16, when the Serbian National Postal Service launched a series of stamps in his honour.

“Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I am humbled!!”, he said on Instagram at the time.

The tennis champion’s lawyers allege he faced “unfair proceedings” in which Australian border agents detained him at Melbourne airport for eight hours, mostly “incommunicado”.

Djokovic had asked for time to rest and consult with his lawyers, but border agents successfully pressured him to allow them to make an immediate decision and revoke his visa, they said.

Since moving to the Park Hotel detention center, his pleas to be moved to another facility where he can train for the Australian Open have fallen on deaf ears, lawyers said.

The center that detained him gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to evacuate and maggots were found in the food.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this weekend that Serbia is fully behind the player and that she has had “constructive talks” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“We managed to get him gluten-free food, fitness equipment and a laptop,” she told Serbian Pink television.

In an internal video leaked on Saturday, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said his organization had “did everything they could”.

“There is a lot of… recrimination going on, but I can assure you that our team has done an incredible job,” he said in the images published by the Sunday Herald Sun newspaper.

A second tennis star en route to the Australian Open – Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova – had her visa revoked after initially being allowed into the country, her government has confirmed.

She flew out of Australia on Saturday night, an Australian government source said, after being detained in the same Melbourne center as Djokovic.

She described the experience to Czech media as “a bit like being in prison”.

As much of Australia tightened restrictions to fight a spate of infections fueled by the Omicron virus variant, the state of Victoria – of which Melbourne is the capital – reported 44,155 cases on Sunday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended Djokovic’s visa withdrawal, saying “Rules are rules.”

The federal judge hearing Djokovic’s case warned his lawyers during a hearing on Thursday that justice would go through all necessary appeals at its own pace.

“The tail won’t wag the dog here,” he said.