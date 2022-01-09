Krejci thinks it is ‘strange’ Boston Bruins who are now moving in Pastrnak

Some interesting thoughts from old friend David Krejci about his time away from the Boston Bruins and watching his friends from afar.

The 35-year-old center is clearly enjoying his time in the native Czech Republic and judging by his wife’s Instagram account, the rest of the Krejci family is really enjoying the new experience and Czech culture as well.

Krejci has 17 goals and 34 points in 35 appearances for Olomouc this season and remains very non-committal about a possible return to Boston, although he admits that some of his old teammates have contacted him about a return.

A few [teammates] and other people asked me if I would make the trip back [to Boston]said Krejci, in an interview with isport.cz this week. But there is no answer, nobody knows her right now, not even me.

Every time I watch the highlights, I read what’s happening [with the Bruins] in the local newspaper. I know I can’t believe everything it says [in the media]. Anyway, I still watch Boston, I can see how they play, what they call it, how the Bruins are reported in the media. I think I’m in the picture. In the beginning, the guys didn’t do very well, which makes sense. Fresh faces always take some time to get used to. But they have risen [to speed], hopefully it works for them.”

Perhaps even more interesting are Krejcis’ thoughts on 25-year-old David Pastrnak after watching him skate the last handful of games with Taylor Hall. First, there was the mention of potential difficulties for the energetic, upbeat Pastrnak with his two best friends on the team, Krejci and defender Torey Krug, who had moved from Boston.

Krejci was very interested in playing with Pastrnak more during their time together in Boston, but it was something that happened only sporadically with the Perfection Lines being one of the NHL’s best lines. The playmaking center called it odd that the Boston Bruins coaching staff seem much more willing to move Pastrnak this season than at any time when number 46 was on the roster and clearly interested in interacting with his compatriot.

Coach Cassidy rarely let us play together. It had to be that he split the first line and served me Pasta. It was a maximum of two games. Years later I leave Boston and suddenly it is possible. That struck me, Krejci told iSport.cz via google translate. The coach always told me that there was no reason to remove Pasta from the front line and that it would be as short as possible to distribute the forces. I had to take it. But now Pasta is five or how many games in line with Hall and Haula. Strange.

It’s worth nothing that Cassidy told the Bruins media earlier this week that he discussed the potential line changes with all three members of the Perfection Line before shaking things up ahead of a three-game winning streak.

Now, for the sake of being completely fair, Krejci and Pastrnak have been given their chances to play together over the years. There were flashes of overtime winners here and there and last season both Marchand and Pastrnak exploded offensively with Krejci in the middle while Patrice Bergeron was injured.

But Krejci and Pastrnak never played together for long and that clearly still bothers the ex-Brown center when he watches the Black and Gold from a distance.

“We were in harmony with Pasta, I dare say that when we played together, it suited us and it was useful for the team. Sometimes the coach put us in overtime or four against four, the mutual chemistry was there right away, we made goals, Krejci said. Now I just think that [Cassidy] could have taken Pasta out of the first for me and everything could have looked different. But it is what it is, I don’t blame the coach.”

Meanwhile, back in Boston, the Bruins have been unable to completely replace Krejcis No. 2’s central spot as they rearranged things and put Erik Hala there with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak since the holiday break. Krejci had eight goals and 44 points in 51 games last season and appeared to have an instant click with Hall after being traded from Buffalo, but tempted to be close to his Czech family after living in the US for the past 16 years , made it attractive for Krejci to go home this season.

It also sounds like Krejci is suggesting that some things may need to change a bit before considering returning to the Boston Bruins, even if he didn’t say it in real words with a big help from Google translate. Interesting things to think about as the Boston Bruins are clearly in the midst of a major transition season that finally seemed to settle as the B’s turned the page to what has been a mostly successful 2022 thus far.