Table tennis: Attractive club, seduced chairman





LASPC Nmes, which has entered into an alliance with Montpellier TT, welcomes this weekend the President of the French Federation Gilles Erb. The opportunity to explore national and local issues.

“A model club, exemplary, developing an ambitious project.” The compliment doesn’t just come from someone. It will be led by the President of the French Table Tennis Federation, Gilles Erb, read in December 2020 and during an official visit this weekend. After handing out the prizes for the first ping-pong press tournament yesterday, he took part in a conference on sports and economics, in the presence of the specialist Wladimir Andreff and another president, that of the Swiss Federation, Pascal Giroud. A dozen contenders for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris! The ASPNC, led by Alain Lauferon, has made a model, yes. by binding alliance indite with Montpellier TT, so between two rival cities. By offering a high level, also in disabled sports, training (national South class site) and leisure (200 licensees). A virtuous model. “With the Alliance, we now have about ten athletes, including those in wheelchairs, who can qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024”Lauferon recalled. But it is currently hampered by its gymnasium in La Cigale, which is too small (the town hall itself seems to be holding back on the expansion project, why?), and by economic resources that do not match its ambitions. ‘The hall is a limiting element in the development of the club’, noted President Erb, a 53-year-old Alsatian, also seduced by a structure that ticks all the boxes he wants to fill at the national level during his mandate. “For 2020-2024, we have defined five strategic axes: high performance with the Paris Olympics, the development of practice through new offers, the cohesion of the areas by strengthening ties with FD clubs such as this weekend, the modernization of the FFTT through digitization and governance, and finally the image enhancement of our field, through events for example, such as at this press tournament. After that, the clubs apply the program, because table tennis is not played in Parisian offices!” Let’s be honest on all fronts: the PHAC Nmes is right. In Pro women, an important match for the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance This weekend we play the 9th day of the Pro ladies championship. This Sunday at 3.30 pm in the gymnasium of Pablo-Neruda, the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance (9th out of 12, 13 points, one game late) will receive Issy-les-Moulineaux (10th, 12 points) for one of the rare meetings of the season in which the Languedociennes will be the favourite. And the outcome of which they can take an important step towards enforcement. The regular Min Jee (class n29 in France) and Moret (n35) as well as the patante Mobarek (n82) they will encounter on the side of Ile-de-France, the solid hyper Wang (n8) but also the accessible Coq (n56) and Chapet (n100). “We are in quite good dynamics with two wins in the last four games, confides former coach Florian Habuda. We will play four games in January. This one, which is more against a direct opponent, should launch us.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2022/01/09/tennis-de-table-club-seduisant-president-seduit-10034852.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos