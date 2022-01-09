Chiefs win with long fumbling return… Cowboys rip Eagles | National news from the Associated Press





DENVER (AP) Linebacker Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble back in the middle of the fourth quarter propelled the Kansas City Chiefs forward to stay in a 28-24 win in Denver. The Broncos led 21-20 and were heading for another touchdown when Melvin Ingram III shot into Denvers’ backfield untouched, clearing the ball from Melvin Gordon. Patrick Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs stayed alive in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. PHILADELPHIA (AP) Dak Prescott threw for five touchdowns and completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards as the Dallas Cowboys ripped Philadelphia, 51-26. Dallas also ran for 175 yards, with Ezekiel Elliott carrying 87 on 18. Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz each had two scoring receptions for the Cowboys, who with some help can still take second place in the NFC playoffs on Sunday. DURHAM, NC (AP) Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived one final shot to beat second-ranked Duke, 76-74. Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals in the Hurricanes’ ninth straight win. McGusty finished with 14 points ahead of Miami, who shot 58% in the second half. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Bryson Williams scored 22 points and Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 to send Texas Tech to a 75-67 win over sixth-ranked Kansas. Tech never trailed in the second half despite playing without top two scorers. Ochai Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers for Kansas, which ended an eight-game winning streak and fell to 12-2. UNDATED (AP) The best Baylor and No. 3 Purdue were Saturday winners. Adam Flagler added 18 of his 22 points in the second half to help the Bears turn a nine-point deficit into a 76-64 win against TCU. Trevion Williams provided 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench to take the Boilermakers past Penn State, 74-67.

