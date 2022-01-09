Sydney wins the award for most obnoxious spectators in cricket





Every year visiting teams experience terrible spectator behavior in Australia and complain about it, but we seem to normalize or even downplay what they are experiencing. Several England captains have commented on it in the media, but we choose to ignore their nuanced underlying message, rather than think about it, even if it is contained in humor. It’s much easier to dismiss these players as nagging Poms, I think, than to hold up a mirror to ourselves. Loading Australian cricketers have told me they also like it in some English and South African venues (Johannesburg is a shock), and some afternoons in New Zealand. But that doesn’t justify this behavior and doesn’t give Australians permission to give in or do nothing about it. Touring teams are guests in our country and deserve the warmth, dignity and courtesy we reserve for guests in our homes. The bad behavior of spectators does not reflect badly on the SCG or its board, but on us as a society and as individuals. When people complain, the SCG springs into action. Knowing the chairman and director of the SCG, I am sure that their investigation of such complaints is not a sign, but that the problem is taking on a disturbing scale. It’s time to briefly tear up the cards of members or their guests whose behavior at the SCG discredits this sacred site. There’s been some research on the concept of cloaked cognition, which suggests that people behave better when they dress better, so that’s ripe for testing, too. It is also time for some serious academic study on how to improve spectator behavior at sports competitions. The conclusions should be followed by federal and state governments, police, venue authorities and the governors of sports.

Change is not happening or not fast enough. More radical measures are needed. Women and people of color should be placed in positions where they can lead, proclaim and influence debate and not just be heard occasionally and awkwardly when affected. Our presence in crowds isn’t just to fill the treasury of gaming authorities. We have a right to be entertained and support a team of our choice in peace, without the unsolicited comments or insults that we usually get our way, and certainly without intimidation or harassment. Some Anglo-Saxon Australians may think I’m some guy with a chip on my shoulder who knocks or whines, because this paper welcomes an alternative opinion. Not only do I have a chip on my shoulder, there’s an entire rainforest. It comes from 34 years of experiences that I would rather not have experienced in this country. That means I’m regularly assaulted by drunks on the way back to the car after cricket, or called a drug dealer driving home. Let’s stop the acorns and throw the idiots out. Zero tolerance. They spoil the fun of those present and keep many others at a distance. The prosecution rests. Loading Darshak Mehta is chairman of the Chappell Foundation and has a long association with Australian cricket. He is an SCG has been a member for almost 30 years.

