Meet the former UCF star, now rather Dillon Gabriel





It was all in a day’s work from Oklahoma Football. Within the eight hour stretch on Monday this week, the Sooners had lost a starting quarterback to the transfer portal and picked up another just hours later. On Monday night, when UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel announced his alliance with Oklahoma. Just two weeks earlier, Gabriel had committed to UCLA. Gabriel announced on social media that he will transfer to the University of Oklahoma, changing his UCLA pledge after Quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal for the Sooners. The Hawaii-born sniper has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The Sooners were able to land a gem, easily the best of the quarterbacks available in the portal. Gabriel brings experience to Norman. In 2019, he started every game for UCF as a quarterback as a freshman. He threw 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a sophomore in 2020, Gabriel threw for 3,570 yards, 32 TDs and 4 INTs. The start of 2021 has been a bit of a blunt in Gabriel’s career. The junior quarterback suffered a broken left collarbone that left him sidelined for most of the season. Gabriel was able to play the first three games of the season, finishing with 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Gabriel was born and raised in Mililani, Hawaii, and attended Mililani High School. The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback was originally a backup in his freshman year with UCF in 2019. He took over midway through the first game of the season and started the last 12 games for UCF. Gabriel remained in the starting role for the 2020 season leading the Knights to a 6-4 record. That raised high expectations for next season. However, Gabriel’s 2021 season was derailed due to the season-ending injury he sustained in the third game against Louisville. The news that Gabriel is coming to Oklahoma may have ended Caleb Williams’ time in Norman. Earlier in the day on Monday, Williams announced that he was entering the transfer portal to explore his options. Many read that as saying he is not happy with his current situation now that Lincoln Riley, the coach who recruited him for OU, was gone. It’s hard to believe that Gabriel would suddenly drop his promise to UCLA and decide to join OU when he thought he’d be a backup. Gabriel enters with a lot of confidence and is reunited with his former offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby. Lebby was the offensive coordinator for UCF in 2019 and was the quarterbacks coach the previous year in 2018. The veteran quarterback has three years to qualify if he chooses to use it all. Gabriel throws from the left, something that has been extremely rare among Oklahoma quarterbacks. The last time that was the case, however, turned out well. Another southpaw, Josh Heupel, led the Sooners to their last national championship in the 2000 season. We are still waiting for Williams to decide whether to return to Oklahoma or switch to another championship contender. Regardless of what decision he makes, Sooner’s fans should be excited about Gabriel’s addition. “They say life is a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME” Gabriel tweeted Monday evening.

