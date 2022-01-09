This fight is about more than Novak Djokovic, COVID and tennis: it’s about borders and sovereignty

Novak Djokovic’s father thinks his famous son is now a “symbol and leader of the free world”.

Srdjan Djokovic says Australia can “lock up” Novak and even “chain” him, but the “truth will find a way”.

Now, for many, it may be a long time since a rich tennis star is a martyr, but Djokovic senior is on to something. This is about more than tennis. It’s about more than COVID or public safety.

It is about more than Novak Djokovic. If it wasn’t him, it could be someone else.

This is about sovereignty. The cornerstone of sovereignty are borders. If a nation cannot defend its borders, it is not a nation.

This has been the case since the Treaties of Westphalia in the 17th century and the birth of the modern state.

Fast forward four centuries to 2001 and then Prime Minister John Howard simply summed it up when he said “we will decide who comes to this country and under what circumstances they come”.

Howard’s poll numbers plummeted ahead of an election, after which he blocked entry to Australia for Afghan refugees rescued at sea by the Norwegian freighter the Tampa.

Howard’s popularity soared. Strong borders are traditionally strong politics in Australia. Being an island nation, it is especially so.

Rules are never just rules

This week it was Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “rules are rules”. Like Howard, he believes he is on a solid footing, helped by Djokovic who apparently hates Australian sports fans so much.

Rules are of course never just rules. The rules during COVID have changed constantly and have varied from state to state, sports stadium to sports stadium, or zip code to zip code.

We all know that the rules don’t apply equally to everyone. During the lockdown, with most Australians stranded abroad, unable to return home, separated from family, the rich and famous flew in and out.

Hollywood stars such as Julia Roberts and Matt Damon temporarily settled in Australia. Nicole Kidman and Dannii Minogue were allowed luxury private quarantine, while other Australians lucky enough to get a flight back were placed in quarantine hotels.

Billionaire businessman Kerry Stokes and his wife, who returned from the Colorado ski fields, were released from hotel quarantine for medical reasons.

Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption did not stop his visa from being canceled upon arrival in Melbourne.

Not that there is an equality between refugees, celebrities or sports stars, but the principle applies: borders are political.

As political scientist Matthew Longo writes, “The border is the final marker of the political, defining in and out, friend and foe, us and them.”

The border, Longo says, “is the center of the political world”. The border, as Novak Djokovic has been reminded, is a “space of trial”.

Behind our own walls

Longo questions the issue of sovereignty and citizenship, especially after the September 11 terrorist attacks, in his book The Politics of Borders.

While Osama bin Laden’s transnational terrorist network made us all think about borders and security, the COVID pandemic has once again forced us to take shelter behind our own walls.

Terrorism and disease have challenged the idea of ​​a globalized world. The great experiment without borders, the European Union is tense.

In countries such as Hungary and Poland, the barbed wire has been raised again to keep refugees out in particular.

The immigration issue has radicalized politics in Europe. The far right has used xenophobia to win votes at the ballot box.

Immigration has been an ever-widening fault line for years. Journalist Fareed Zakaria wrote in 2017 in Foreign Affairs magazine how politics mobilized around culture and values. There is, he says, an older generation that sees immigration as an attack on their civilization.

Open borders have already cost them their living with free trade jobs abroad; now the open borders policy feels like it is stealing their country.

Journalist Sasha Polakow-Suransky writes in his book Go Back to Where You Came From that the future of liberal democracy is at stake. Both sides of the political divide, he says, are exploiting the problem: those who see immigration as an “alien invasion” and those on the left who believe there is no problem.

The Brexit decision tells us that the EU is already breaking.

Morrison has no reason to be mild

COVID has exposed the tension between globalization and nationalism. Borders are closed all over the world. None more so than Australia, which was unkindly referred to as the “Recluse Realm” during the height of the lockdown, and stole its nickname from North Korea.

In many countries, the military has been deployed in increasing numbers with more and more hardware to seal off their country.

In Australia, political fortunes have risen or fallen depending on how tough leaders could be. Our federalism has been put to the test as state prime ministers have imposed various restrictions. Western Australia remains cut off from the rest of the country.

And the public seems to like it. Polls have shown that a clear majority of Australians are comfortable with closed or at least restricted international borders.

A Lowy Institute poll found that 41 percent of people agreed that citizens should not be allowed to leave Australia without special permission.

As Lowy, director of the Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Program, Natasha Kassam wrote: “Strong borders have always been good politics. This responds in part to anti-migration sentiment that exists in a minority of the country, and to a twofold need. for national security data.”

So with federal elections looming and the number of COVID viruses and hospitalizations at an all-time high, Morrison will hardly be lenient on Novak Djokovic.

Serbia accuses Australia of playing political with Djokovic. But it always is. Politicians know that they go soft about borders at their own risk. The people demand hard limits.

Those who would rather it be different should do more than elect new politicians, to paraphrase Bertolt Brecht: they had better elect a new people.

Will this hurt Australia?

Will the spat with Djokovic harm Australia internationally? Perhaps. Would the government do anything about it? Not unjustly. Boundaries are important.

We can trade across borders. We can hold global sporting events. Idealists may even dream of a world beyond borders: a world of citizens of nowhere. But politicians know that we have to live somewhere.

When it comes to politics, boundaries are trumps.

Novak Djokovic’s father may see his son as a freedom fighter. He is truly one of the few privileged people who are rich and famous enough to truly live as a citizen of the world.

Whatever the merits of his participation in Australia, he will come back and other tennis tournaments will follow.

Meanwhile, there are people who really pay a price for our limited world. The UNHCR estimates that at least 80 million people are displaced worldwide. It’s the poor, the homeless, the stateless.

We recently saw thousands of them freezing at the barbed wire border between Poland and Belarus: no one to take them with, nowhere to go.

And no politician to defend them.

Stan Grant presents China Tonight Mondays at 9:35 PM on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ABC News Channel.