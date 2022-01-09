Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama is a ‘generational’ rusher

Few coaches can serve as better umpires of Alabamas defensive line dominance than former Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Hevesy was part of the SEC for 17 straight years in Florida, the state of Mississippi, and then again in Florida from 2005 to 2021. That means he has to deal with an assembly line of Crimson Tide trench bullies in Tuscaloosa for 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

The foundation of the Alabamas dynasty is due to annual dominance in the defensive line, including double digits in the first or second rounds since 2010. Amid all that talent, they’ve never had an edge rusher of the caliber of sophomore Will Anderson. Jr.

They’ve had some great ones, but he’s different, Hevesy told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview. He has enough power to put you on the run, but what makes him different is that he starts chasing things on the back.

When Georgia plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, it will be a match-up of the two most talented sports teams. Each roster is a constellation of five- and four-star athletes. Amid all that sparkle, Anderson enters the game with a reputation as the best player on the field.

Anderson’s marauding season of ruthless domination highlighted by an FBS-best 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss have him on the cusp of becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds he is the sport’s most unstoppable force.

Anderson’s main competition for that top pick in 2023 will likely come from his own locker room, as sophomore Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young looms next year as the most talented quarterback in the sport. The need of a quarterback has been found to trump general talent in previous drafts.

But there’s a rare air about Anderson that keeps him on the trajectory of players like former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney and former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, who both entered their final college season as priceless favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick. .

Story continues

I think he’s a generational talent, said former NFL director Mike Tannenbaum, who is an analyst for ESPN and founder of the 33rd team. He’s nervous, explosive, instinctive. He has a great playing temperament, great playing speed.

Anderson, 20, finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, meaning he didn’t even have the experience to travel to New York City for the ceremony. But an off-season hailed as the most talented prospect in the sport could help him be better recognized in the ballot next season.

Few can argue that he can ruin a game, as his average of 2.5 TFLs per game is almost a tackle ahead of the next player in college football (Wisconsins Leo Chenal and Utahs Devin Lloyd at 1.6). Choose a ruined game plan, four sacks against Mississippi State, four TFLs and a batted pass against LSU, or three TFLs against Auburn. With a sack on Monday, he can pass Derrick Thomas for the second-most sacks in a single season in Alabama. He won’t finish first, as Thomas registered a whopping 27 sacks in 1988, the unofficial NCAA record.

NFL scouts don’t study players who don’t qualify for draft, so the deep dives on Anderson will have to wait until the off-season. But it’s also impossible not to notice how destructive Anderson is when he watches the Tide, and it’s fair to predict that he’d be firmly in the conversation for the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft if he’s eligible. came for draft.

He jumped out in just about every game I saw, said one veteran scout. He’s just different from the other guys they’ve had in terms of pass rushers. They always have the big interior guys. Off the top of my head, I’m not sure how many real edge difference makers they’ve had.

Will Anderson, 31, who puts pressure on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, will once again play a key role in Monday’s College Football Playoff game for the national championship. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s scariest edge rushers during Saban’s tenure came in 2015, when Jonathan Allen and Tim Williams formed a menacing duo, finishing with 22.5 combined sacks. Allen was chosen in the first round and Williams in the third in 2017.

At least 20 defensive linemen have been deployed in Alabama since 2010. At least 11 of them have been picked in the first or second round. (That number may be a bit vague due to positional semantics, as players like Ryan Anderson, Anfernee Jennings, and others were considered hybrids by the NFL. Will Anderson is actually listed as a linebacker, but is considered an edge rusher and will be watched. like a defensive lineman or a 3-4 edge rusher in the NFL. Yahoo’s NFL draft expert, Eric Edholm, compares him to Von Miller.)

None of those previous linemen under Saban have Williams’ skills and edge-rushing potential. He’s 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, which means he’s not a complete physical freak like the 6-foot-5, 266-pound Clowney or the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett. But what can be lost in NFL combination numbers is made up for by unparalleled locomotion and diversity of skills.

He goes and goes and goes, Hevesy said. You can sit there and say, What are we doing to stop him? He’s everywhere. You should always consider him. It’s hard to chip him (with a back), but you do things to chip him.

Anderson’s dominance has also allowed Alabama to evolve a little defensively on third downs. Hevesy said they would put exotic pressure on third downs while playing Alabama in the past as a way to produce pass rush. That helped Alabama get a SEC-best 15 interceptions, despite lacking the usual waves of talent in the secondary.

The difference is that they can rush four and still play cover and apply pressure without going crazy, Hevesy said. They don’t have to come in exotics. On third-and-7, they can stay in a four-down look.

And while there will certainly be some fabricated conversation and contrived debate about Anderson not playing in Alabama next season before being drafted, that topic will be much more rooted in content generation than reality. Anderson enters the national title match on a rare trajectory, a defensive star who was destined for No. 1 before the end of his sophomore season.

I think he’s one of those guys with both character and talent, Tannenbaum said. It’s obvious how important it is to him. I think he has a chance to be very special.