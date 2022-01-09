New Canaan High School Student Teddy Balkind Dies After Colliding With Another Player During Hockey Game – CBS New York

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (CBS New York) A young Connecticut hockey player has died after a collision between two players on the ice during a school game.

Outside St. Lukes School in New Canaan, the mood was bleak Friday as students and parents gathered to mourn the loss of 10th grader Teddy Balkind.

It’s terrible. It’s really bad, said an 18-year-old student named Calvin. I feel like it’s just an expression of, I don’t know, sympathy.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, police say Teddy died after a Thursday night junior varsity hockey game between St. Lukes and Brunswick School high school students.

When the two private school teams faced off at the Brunswicks Ice Rink in Greenwich, Teddy was believed to have fallen on the ice. Another player close to him could not stop and the two collided.

Teddy’s neck was accidentally cut by a skate, according to a statement to students from Brunswick.

His father was present when the school’s medical staff rushed to help.

After the collision, police said the match was immediately stopped and the young player was taken to Greenwich Hospital for help. There the teenager was pronounced dead.

St. Lukes released a statement saying, in part: Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Lukes School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s sole focus at the moment is caring for our devastated community.

Meanwhile, Brunswick School added in part: Tragedies like this are hard to digest and impossible to understand. We will do everything we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support the people in our community and in the St. Lukes community.

Teddy has been a camper at Camp Awosting since 2014. The camp sent the following email to families:

Dear Awosting Families, It is with great sadness

that we are sending this email to our Awosting community about one of our campers who died in a tragic accident on Thursday night. Teddy Balkind was a fearless,

beautiful soul, who was full of life and a friend to all. He had an infectious, positive personality that quickly spread to others in all aspects of Awosting’s life. A natural born leader, he was humbled when he was named the 2021 Iroquois Tribal Captain. his passion

before his camp his tribe, his friends, his counselors were second to none. Teddy received numerous awards during his time at Awosting, including the Mountain Bike Medal and Trophy several years in a row, runner-up for the OZ award twice (at least),

runner-up and winner of the Buzz Ebner Prize, and many more. Led by example, Teddy was a mentor to our younger campers and was just a wonderful young man. How did you identify Teddy

on Camp? Look for the biggest smile on a camper’s face and that was our Teddy! He was the ultimate awesome young man, #strongasbears, who learned by doing! Our world needs more young men like Teddy #BeMoreTeddy. Our friend forever, Our summers together. Our sunbeam, Our boy our best time. Our great energy and our favorite

laughter, Mountain bikes first, on the water

after Whenever Teddy Balkind came in

a room, followed by a smile. Luck followed. Our angel, our loss. We will miss you and we love you

You. #BeMoreTeddy We know our Awosting families

will want to know how to help and remember Teddy. In the coming days and weeks we will be reaching out to the Teddys family to create ways for campers, staff and Awosting’s administration to remember Teddy and support his family. Be patient as his family

navigates through this most difficult time. We’ve attached a resource

you can use to talk to each other about this loss. Everyone deals with grief differently, there is no right or wrong way. Please, take care of yourself and others. Campers, support from trusted adults; adults, lean on your trusted friends. Are

nice to each other. #BeMoreTeddy. As service information becomes available, we will share it in a separate email if anyone would like to show Awosting support to the Balkind family. We are here with you, we

will get through this difficult time together.

Such cuts do occur, but it is very rare. Rarer is when it’s something serious, said Ted Curtin, a former youth hockey coach.

He says that while USA Hockey recommends neck guards for players, they are only necessary for goalkeepers.

Curtin added, while it’s unclear if Teddy wore one during the game, there’s no guarantee it could have saved him.

One of the problems with the neck guards other than being so cumbersome is that they don’t eliminate the risk of cuts and sometimes the skate would hit the neck guard and go to another part of the neck and still penetrate, if that was what was there was happening, so these aren’t flawless, he said.

For now, Curtin says he and much of the Tri-State Area hockey community are sending their condolences and prayers to Teddy and his sister’s parents.

