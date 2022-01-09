Closed due to pandemic, Everett’s Carl Gipson Center reopens

EVERETT – Billiard balls rolled, bridge boards handed out, and ping-pong balls rang out on both sides of the court Wednesday morning. Carl Gipson Centre.

It was the third day that the day center opened after the city closed it in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 11:30 am lunch, provided by Homage Senior Services.

Monty Futch, of Everett, joined the then Carl Gipson Senior Center in 2011 so that he could compete in the weekly bridge games.

“It’s the only thing that brought me here,” he said, stacking the cards in the bridge planks. “Every Tuesday was bridge. It was sacred.”

Everett’s parks and recreation division operated the senior center at 3025 Lombard Ave. But the pandemic prompted city leaders to end the programs and close the building, aside from the takeout lunch service that continued during the pandemic.

It remained closed while other activities resumed.

Now, under one 14-year agreement with the city, Volunteers of America of Western Washington administers the facility and programs for older adults. They dropped “Senior” from the center’s name and lowered the age requirement to 50 years.

“We’re not here to change things drastically,” said Cory Armstrong-Hoss, director of the Center of Volunteers of America of Western Washington.

People browse books available on Wednesdays at the Carl Gipson Center. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

About 40 people had signed up for membership so far. Armstrong-Hoss said the center’s six employees have a goal of more than 200 memberships by the end of January and more than 500 by the end of the year.

It is all subject to public health fluctuations in the time of COVID.

“My guess is that ommicron makes people wary of coming back,” Futch said.

The Carl Gipson Center reopened for in-person gatherings as COVID cases hit an all-time high, causing hospitals to curb procedures and visits.

Senior Centers in Arlington, Darrington, Granite Falls, Monroe, Snohomish and Tulalip his personal lunch resumed again, Homage Senior Services said spokesman Hazel Borden.

All senior care centers in the county, except Lincoln Hill Community Center in Stanwood, have resumed in-person activities with COVID-19 precautions, Snohomish County staff said. Lincoln Hill still has a food delivery and collection service, food bank supplies, and medical equipment loans.

People are playing table tennis at the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Hommage plans to launch the Center for Healthy Living, also called the Multicultural Senior Centre, at 4100 Alderwood Mall Blvd. Number 1 in Lynnwood in February or March.

“The elderly are already so isolated and these senior centers were the space for them to come together and build communities,” Borden said. “Not having that has been very lonely the past two years.”

People age 65 and older remain the population most hospitalized by COVID, even though recent cases are dominated by people between the ages of 12 and 49, according to Washington State Department of Health data.

Volunteers of America (VOA) requires guests to provide proof of vaccination or an approved medical or religious waiver. Masks are required by guests with the only exception while eating and drinking.

Armstrong-Hoss said the rules may keep some people away but increase safety for its members, staff and volunteers.

“That’s the right way to start,” he said.

Armstrong-Hoss hopes lowering the age requirement for membership will increase the center’s reach.

“There’s an entire population that never sees themselves going to a seniors center,” Armstrong-Hoss said. “They want outings, they want things that aren’t for ‘the elderly’.”

People drink coffee at play bridge in the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A wider customer base could boost the small revenue from annual membership fees. Armstrong-Hoss also hopes it will lead to more event rentals for his rooms – a possible new source of income.

Outside groups can rent a room or the kitchen and dining area, which can be separated by an accordion wall for the stage space and dining area. Rates range between $50 and $120 and start at two o’clock.

When Everett ran the senior center, it charged $30 for annual memberships, plus other fees for certain classes or programs.

VOA’s annual membership costs $25 and financial aid is available. Armstrong-Hoss said the goal is to have a parking permit and programs such as fitness equipment, fitness classes, table tennis and Wii bowling and golf.

Other things such as excursions may have costs, but they had not yet been determined.

Memberships are free through January as the VOA reopens the center and tries to bring back people who haven’t been there for nearly two years.

In the year before its closure, Everett had 1,100 paid memberships and averaged about 200 people a day, city spokesman Kimberley Cline said.

Ray King places his pool shot at the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Per the agreement, the city will pay the VOA monthly to run the center until 2027. Everett will pay $37,500 per month this year. The amount decreases every year, until 2028, when the city is no longer financially obligated.

That gives the Volunteers of America (VOA) time to determine its operating income through memberships, fees, and fundraising.

There used to be between 80 and 100 volunteers in the center when the city was running it. Armstrong-Hoss hopes for similar numbers and is looking for volunteers.

Everett approves the VOA’s annual service plan for the center. It is named in honor of the the first black in town councilor, who died on October 8, 2019.

The city still owns the building and property, and covers maintenance, including carpet, doors, electricity, the elevator, HVAC, paint, and roof. The building was built in 1978.

People like Futch, the bridge director, and fellow bridge enthusiast George Beykovsky are floodgates to keep coming, as long as there is bridge.

Years ago, Beykovsky started going downtown to play the card game after a neighbor invited him to his flat. Before the pandemic, Beykovsky said he played three times a week.

A mural at the entrance to the Carl Gipson Center parking garage. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

On Wednesday, he stood outside the bridge room drinking coffee and greeting old friends. He knew all but three of the approximately twelve players before that time.

On the other side of the building, a trio of men lined up their shots on a pool table. While the center was closed they had played at a nearby social club but said the table there wasn’t much fun.

“I just came in, got to know a few people and kept coming back,” Jim Thayer said as he watched two friends play a game.

Thayer doesn’t keep track of who wins or loses.

Nearby in the rooms of Mount Baker and Mount St. Helens, two groups were playing table tennis. The points were scored in seconds as the ball raced over the net. Cheers and laughter erupted as they shouted their scores.

Ben Watanabe: [email protected]; 425-339-3037; Twitter @benwatanabe.

Gallery

Dottie Hansen (left) and Bea Bately (right) chat before kicking off a game of bridge at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) People browse books available on Wednesdays at the Carl Gipson Center. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) People play table tennis at the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) People drink coffee at play bridge in the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) Ray King places his pool shot at the Carl Gipson Center on Wednesday. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) A mural at the entrance to the Carl Gipson Center parking garage. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) A large floor space used for sports classes at the Carl Gipson Center. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)



